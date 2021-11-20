Thanks to WhatsApp video calls, people are much more united than they were before. Those same video calls can be searched in the history to reactivate them or if not to delete them from the history. This is just one of the features that WhatsApp offers, one of the best is the change of tone.

In short, it will be explained how to change the call all in the WhatsApp instant messaging application, how to change the tone of message notifications and how to put songs as WhatsApp tones. In addition, we will also explain how to set a different tone for each of your contacts and how to put a song on your mobile as WhatsApp ringtone from the same music player.

How to change the ringtone on WhatsApp with your songs?

Place a song that you have in the storage of your device as the ringtone in WhatsApp is something very simple:

You have to enter the WhatsApp application Position yourself on the ‘Chats’ section Within that section you are going to press the icon of the 3 points Then, click on where it says ‘Settings’ Right in the new window look for the ‘Notifications’ section In the ‘Notifications’ section, scroll to the bottom, press the third to last option that says ‘Tone’ and choose the tone that you will place

This is the easiest way to change ringtone within the WhatsApp application. Apart from changing the tone in WhatsApp, you can also change the format of the text that you will place in your story. Thanks to this function you will be able to upload states with much more style.

Where to change the message notification tone using your own tones?

Apart from changing the ringtone within the WhatsApp application, you can change the message notification tone. Such a thing is done as follows:

Enter the WhatsApp application Go to the ‘Chats’ section Then, press the icon of the three dots In the options that will be displayed, choose the one that says ‘Settings’ Then, look for the ‘Notifications’ section Within ‘Notifications’ choose the section ‘Notifications / Messages’ Finally, click on ‘Sound’, choose the sound you want and save the changes

How to add your songs to ringtones on your WhatsApp?

If you want to put a song as a WhatsApp ringtone you have to select it from the chat of the contacts you have added to your WhatsApp account. This is the way it is done:

Enter the file manager application

Locate where it says ‘Internal memory’

You create three folders, one called ‘Audio’, inside the ‘Audio’ folder you will create another called ‘Media’ and inside media you have a folder called ‘Notifications’

Find the song you want to set as a WhatsApp ringtone

When you have the song, select it and move it to the ‘Notifications’ folder that you created earlier

With this and the song that you want to set as a tone, it is within the list of tones in WhatsApp. The only thing it would take is that you enter the WhatsApp application and do the following:

Press the three dots icon Select the option ‘Settings’ Then, enter where it says ‘Notifications’ Choose what you want to change the tone for calls or messages To finish, choose the song and save the changes

WhatsApp will allows you to change the tone of each of the contacts easily. In order to do that kind of thing you have to:

Enter the WhatsApp app Find the chat of the person whose tone you want to change Press the three dots icon Select the option ‘Edit’ Save changes and restart mobile phone

This is the way in which the ringtone of a specific user. If you want to put a specific song on it, you can add a song in the ‘Notifications’ folder that you have recently created. It should be noted that you can mark your favorite contacts and change only the tone of messages or calls to them.

What is the way to put a ringtone from the music application?

From some music players you can change the call all. To do this type of thing you just have to search for the application in that music player, keep it pressed and choose the option ‘Use as’. Then, choose the application in which that song will go as a tone, which in this case would be ‘WhatsApp’.

On some devices this will not be possible. If from your mobile you cannot change the WhatsApp tone in this way, it would touch you update the app or else restart the phone and then try again set the song as a ringtone by WhatsApp.