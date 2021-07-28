Bored with everyday, inconsequential Zoom meetings that can be just email? During the pandemic, video calling tools grew exponentially. However, some of them introduced new features to prevent the conversations from becoming tedious. Filters, backgrounds and animated effects have flooded multiple services, but perhaps no proposal is as curious as the one you will know today. Believe it or not, you can transform into a Disney-style character in Zoom.

Unless you live in a cave, surely you witnessed a filter of Snapchat broke the internet a few weeks ago. The proposal allows you to “turn” the user into an animated character, very similar to those we see in Pixar, Disney and Dreamworks films. Well, this same filter now you can use it on your computer and consequently during a meeting via Zoom.

And is that Snap camera, the desktop app that inherits filters from Snapchat, was recently updated with the animated character filter. How do I use it in Zoom? It’s actually quite simple, because all you have to do is change video input settings in Zoom. Once the adjustment is made, the application will broadcast what happens in the Snap Camera. Below we describe the steps you must follow in Zoom depending on the operating system:

macOS: Go to Preferences> Video and in the “Camera” menu select Snap Camera.

Windows 10: Click the settings button (gear icon), go to Video and in the "Camera" menu select Snap Camera.

Once both applications are “linked” via Zoom’s video input, the next thing is to select the animated character filter – “Cartoon style” – in Snap Camera. That simple you can give a fun touch to your meetings, either with this filter or with another one of the many that this tool includes. Despite the fact that Instagram and TikTok have positioned themselves as the top references for instant video, no one can deny that SnapChap is still the rival to beat when it comes to facial recognition technologies.