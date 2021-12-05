Now that the COVID Certificate seems to be going to start working and that it will be requested to access certain venues, many users are looking for solutions that make it easier to always have it at hand. And that is what we are going to explain. A tutorial that shows how to have the COVID Certificate within one click if you use an iOS device.

It is that you can show the COVID passport with a click on the screen or a Hey Siri. A process for which you are going to use the popular Shortcuts, application pre-installed in the latest versions of iOS. You only need the COVID Certificate in PDF format to have a method that is even faster than going to the Wallet app.

Always at hand

Taking into account that to take advantage of this tool you have to have downloaded the COVID Certificate before, now you must use the one that comes in PDF format (It is not the same as the one you can store in the Wallet app). A COVID Certificate in hand with the help of Siri and Shortcuts. We started.

The first thing you need is the COVID Certificate in PDF format. We already explained here how it could be requested from the Ministry of Health or if you prefer it from your respective autonomous community. The important thing is to have it stored in PDF format.

With the Covid Certificate already on the phone, open the application “Records” and you look for it. If you have it in iCloud you should not do anything, but if you have it on the iPhone you have to take it to iCloud Drive. To do so, just click and hold on the PDF and select “Copy”. Then you go to “iCloud Drive” and pressing and holding select “Paste”. With this step already taken, we are going to start the process of preparing the Shortcut.

With the COVID Certificate ready and saved in iCloud Drive, you must keep your finger pressing the PDF until a menu with different options is displayed and choose “Share”. By pressing on “Share” You will see that a menu appears with several options. Choose from all of them “Share file on iCloud”.

Another contextual menu opens and we look at the section “Sharing options”. Here it is essential to mark the option “Anyone with the link”, so that Siri can access the file and not the one that is marked by default.

With this step taken, we return to the previous screen and move through the bar until we find the option “Copy link” in order to create a direct link to the COVID Certificate in iCloud Drive.

From here, all the steps will be carried out in the “Shortcuts” app. Upon entering “Shortcuts” we will click on the symbol “+” that appears in the upper right corner and we will create an action. We can give it the name we want and change the icon to another that fits what we want to do.

With these steps taken, use the stock finder to look for the option “URL”. Choose it from all those that appear and paste the link that you copied before from iCloud Drive. Then click on “To accept”.

Now and without leaving the screen, go down to the lower area, to the search engine and type URL to search and select the action “Open URL addresses”. Then finish the shortcut and click on the play symbol that appears in the lower right area.

Will appear a message asking you to grant the necessary permissions, something you must accept.

Now you can ask Siri to show COVID Certificate Or if you prefer, create a widget on the desktop that with just one click shows the COVID Certificate in one click.