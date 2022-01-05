Remmina comes installed in the most current versions of Ubuntu. If you see that it is not available on your system, you would simply have to install it. You can easily check it by clicking on the Applications Menu and looking at the top bar.

Know the data of the remote equipment

To be able to use Remmina and the remote desktop of Ubuntu correctly, it is necessary to know the remote computer’s IP address which we are going to access. Without this we could not enter remotely.

Keep in mind that it must be installed both on the system we want to access remotely and on the computer we are using for it. If the computer we want to enter has the latest version of Ubuntu and Remmina installed, we will have no problems.

Share from Ubuntu

Once we have all this prepared, the next thing will be to start sharing from Ubuntu. We will have to access the corresponding section and configure it so that it is available and we can access a remote desktop.

You have to go to Application menu and there search Share. It will take us to a new window. We can also enter Settings and there also select Share. We will see a new screen as we see in the image below.

There we will see that, by default, the Share option is disabled. Therefore, we will have to mark it at the top. When we do this, we will see that the possibility of enable screen sharing and multimedia. The one that interests us is the first.

We have to click on that option, in Screen Sharing, and check Allow connections, as we see in the image below.

Enter password

In that same window, security parameters will appear, such as putting a password. This is interesting to prevent a computer from being able to connect remotely without authenticating itself. This way we will improve security by having to enter that password to access.

Our advice is always encrypt remote desktop with a password. That key must be secure. It must contain letters (uppercase and lowercase), numbers, and other special symbols. All this in a random way and that we are not using it anywhere else.

We must also check the box for New connections must request access. In this case, it is activated by default, but we must verify that it is and if it is not, we simply check the box and that’s it.

Connect via cable or wireless network

It is possible to connect to a remote desktop both wirelessly and through Wi-Fi. In the box that appears below where we can put the password to access, we can also mark another option to wired connection and that it is enabled.

We can choose the one we want, but the ideal for security is to access only by wire. In this way we will reduce the probability of intruders and we will be more secure.

Use Remmina

After having followed these steps and having correctly configured Ubuntu, there would only be launch Remmina or the remote desktop client that we have chosen. You have to click on the menu above, the one that appears next to the search bar, and select VNC from the options that appear.

There we have to put the IP adress that corresponds to the remote computer. We accept and from that moment on we will be able to access remotely. In case we have configured the connection to request a password, it will ask for it and in this way we will be able to enter. If we have not entered a password, it will ask the remote computer to accept the user and it will connect.

Therefore, following these steps we can use the remote desktop in ubuntu with the Remmina app. You just have to make sure you have the latest version of the operating system to avoid problems and that you have Remmina installed. We also recommend that this program have the latest version, as this will avoid both security and performance problems.

Additionally, in Rammina we can click on the drop-down menu that appears above and, within the options, select that it be the default application in Ubuntu. If we have more than one program installed, it is an option to consider.

Conclusions.

We can say that the remote Desktop It is a very interesting function that we can use in different operating systems to access a computer without being physically in front of it. In the case of Ubuntu, it is one of the available options and also very useful for its ease and also security. We have seen that we only have to configure some settings within the system and quickly be able to use it.

Regarding the remote desktop client, we consider Rammina to be ideal at the user level and for those with less experience. It is very easy to use, works well and also comes standard with Ubuntu. Likewise, you have to configure a couple of parameters as we have seen and be able to use it normally.