The Word processor is one of the most used programs in Microsoft office, as it contains a wide variety of tools that are practical for both businesses and individuals. One of these tools is the program reading mode, if you don’t know how to use it, here you can learn to do it.

What are the options available in reading mode?

In Word you can write a document, add images, tables and links to it; all these elements can be modified by its creator or someone who has access to the file. Therefore, if you need to support what you put into a document to send it by mail to another person and you do not want to edit it, you can make use of the reading mode.

Read-only mode is a way to prevent modifications to a file without your consent, it is also useful especially if you are going to use the program only to read and you need to avoid the distractions that the tools can cause.

Therefore, when you open a document with this specification, you only have one bar with three sections: File, tools, and view. These options are necessary to be able to expand the screen and see only the writing.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using this mode?

If you want to weigh the pros and cons of this function in order to determine if you should use it, we will talk about some of them. First, Among the advantages it has we can highlight, that you have the possibility to change the background color of the document to personalize it.

Also, when you restrict the editing, the screen display is wider for the writing you have, so it is more comfortable for the human eye to read the document. Another advantage is that anyone can read the file without the possibility of changing what you did, this is a way to protect your copyright.

Regarding the disadvantages, is that if you send the document to a reviewer, this person will not be able to correct any error. On the other hand, if you don’t save the password you assigned to the document, you won’t be able to edit it either.

Steps to enter and exit reading mode in Microsoft Word

Word has always wanted to protect your privacy and the particularity of what you create, that is why it has functions such as convert your Word document to a PDF file. This cannot be modified by the people who read it, however there are some experts who can already do it.

This makes reading mode the safest to avoid changes or edits in your documents. You just need to learn how to enter and exit this feature so that you can get the most out of it.

In Office 2010

To activate the read mode in a document with a version of the Office system 10 or older, you just have to open the document and locate the view tab or view in the task bar. Then you must look for the reading mode section and activate the function.

With this function enabled you can even share with other people the team where you open Word without having to worry about changes that someone intentionally or unintentionally can do on your files.

The enhancement that this feature provides to those who make a living through writing has been a lifesaver for their enjoyment of their time, since they no longer have to worry about how curious some people are about their documents.

With newer versions

Similarly you can activate the reading mode with newer versions of Microsoft OfficeYou just have to be aware of knowing how to assign and keep the password in a safe place. On the other hand, to deactivate this function you can do it by pressing the esc key.

Another way to disable reading mode is from the view section of the taskbar. In it you must locate the edit document section to return to the traditional version of Word and make the changes you want.

How to protect a Word document so that it cannot be modified?

Once you set the reading mode for your document, the program asks you for a password that you should not share with anyone, so that only you can reverse this action and make the changes you consider appropriate.

To formulate this password it is good that you keep in mind that it must be a code that you can remember, but that is not easy for others to decipher. In addition, it is good that you save the password because the program will not be able to restore it in case of forgetting.

All these aspects help you prevent bad times, either for not being able to restore the edition of the document or because your security key was easy to block. The more complex the code, the more difficult it is for someone else to crack it.