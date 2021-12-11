The user account with which we use our Mac has a name, a short name, a password and the account image. By default our Mac offers us several images that we can use, but it is usually much more fun to use a Memoji, let’s see how.

One more of the thousands of details that macOS 12 Monterey brings to all our computers: the possibility of using a Memoji in the image of the user account of our Mac. True, we have always been able to create a Memoji in the Messages app, drag the image to desktop and then use it for account, but in Monterey we can do more.

If we use a Memoji directly as an account image, it shows us animations. This means that it can say hello when we log in, get angry if we enter the wrong password more than once or take a nap if we leave it there without paying much more attention.

Using a Memoji in our user account is very, very easy. The steps to follow, after make sure our Mac runs Monterey, are the following:

In the Apple menu () we choose System preferences. We came in Users and groups. In the sidebar we select our user. We touch the button Edit that appears when you hover the mouse over the account image. Having selected Memoji In the left sidebar we choose which one we want to use. We click on Pose and we choose the one we like the most. We click on Style and we choose a fund. We touch Keep.

Simple as that. A resource much more personalized than displaying a generic image in our user account. A Memoji that will be there, watching us, when we are logging on to the computer.

As we have already said, one of the thousands of details that come with macOS Monterey. A fun resource with which to place an interesting image in our user account.