The birth of Memojis by Apple was intended for purely leisure use. Nobody thought that it would serve as a tool to safeguard the image of Apple users, something that is possible if you know how to use Memoji for Apple ID profile picture.

It is a very interesting alternative to put an approximate 3D animation of your physique so that other Apple users can identify you, without having your real face on and thus preserve your privacy and security. You can also apply it to the profiles of your family and friends, in case they still don’t know this trick.

Quickly create your Memoji if you don’t already have it

It is a well-known multimedia complement that almost all users know how to do, so we are going to quickly review one, either because you still do not have or because you want a different one for the Apple ID. Remember that you can create multiple faces that match your personality or your different moods.

To create one or more Memojis, you have to follow a series of simple steps to do so, as long as you have an iPhone or iPad with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13:

Opens Posts and press the button “Write“to write a new message. Or, go to an existing conversation. Push the button “Memojis“, then swipe right and tap”Add New Memoji“. Customize the Memoji featuressuch as skin tone, hairstyle, eyes, and so on. Press okay.

When you have created all the ones you want, you have the possibility to edit them afterwards. Just go back to the Messages app and hit the “button.Write“. Select access to”Memoji“and press the three horizontal “More” buttons to edit or duplicate it. From there, you can create animated Memojis or stickers, which you can also use for the Apple ID photo, but they are less interesting options.

How to use Memoji for your profile picture on Apple ID

Now that you have your Memojis created, you just need to put it as a profile photo in your Apple ID account. It is a similar procedure to creating animated emoticons for the macOS profile, with the difference that this can be done from an iPhone or an iPad.

There are two procedures to achieve it, although one is more rudimentary than the other, since Apple does not have a shortcut to perform this action quickly. It is indifferent which one you choose, both will lead you to the same goal. Let’s go with the first of them, the most rudimentary.

Go to your Memojis gallery and select the one you like the most for your Apple ID profile picture. It will appear enlarged on the screen and you can take a screenshot in good resolution. Enter the Photos app or tap on the thumbnail that is created to edit the screenshot, where you can trim the excess margins and square the Memoji in the center of the image.

When you have saved the changes, go to Settings and tap on the Apple ID profile, which appears right at the beginning. Press the profile photo that appears and you will be able to access the gallery to edit it. Select the capture you have made and upload it as a profile picture for Apple ID.

The second method is to enter Settings and go to the section “Posts“From there, you will see the option.”Share name and photo“, which will take you to another menu with various settings. First, you must activate the switch”Share name and photo“at the same time you select”Only contacts” in section “Share automatically“. Once that is done, you will see an access to change the photo of your Apple ID with the option”Add photo“.

Among all the multimedia content, there is a section on “Memoji“where you can choose the animated emoticon you prefer for this case. After choosing it, you have the possibility to change your mood and adjust the size of the image to fit it within the Apple ID frame, as well as choose a background color.

When you have everything ready, click on “Use“when the system message appears on the screen”Always use this photo?“. To verify that the photo has been saved to your Apple ID profile, go back into Settings and take a look at the top of the menu.

