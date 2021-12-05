A system with which you can transmit multimedia content on the same Wi-Fi network.

Apple has developed an ecosystem among its devices that is hard to beat or even match. The ability they have to transfer data and information between them is something that all users on the block should take advantage of. Something very useful that you should to use is the Home Share feature, both on Mac and iPhone or Apple TV.

It is a system that has been available for some time, but it is not so popular and many virtues that it possesses are unknown. Basically, it allows you share and stream your entire iTunes library from your computer to other devices that you have connected. Not just one, but you can import content from five different computers, as long as they are on the same home network.

Set up Home Sharing on your Mac or PC

There are a number of requirements that you must meet to use this feature on all Apple devices in the house. A kind of ritual to follow to make sure everything is correct. Check that your computer has the latest version of iTunes, as well as updating your devices to the latest version of the operating system.

On the other hand, you must connect all devices to the same home Wi-Fi networkotherwise it won’t work. Finally, check that you have signed in with your Apple ID in all of them and you have authorized the reproduction of purchases with that profile.

Select the apple menu and click on “System preferences“. Click on “Share“. Click on “Shared content“. Choose “Share at home“and sign in with your Apple ID. Use the same Apple ID for all computers or devices on the network that you are going to use. Click on “Turn on Home Sharing“.

If, for some reason, you don’t have a Mac, you can still configure it. With a Windows computer, all you have to do is download the iTunes app and sign in with your Apple ID. When you open the program, go to the “Files” section, select “Home Sharing” and activate the function.

Use Home Sharing on all Apple devices

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, you can use this system to view shared libraries on other devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), using the same Wi-Fi network and the same Apple ID. All the content that you can share is related to multimedia, such as music, movies or TV shows.

Share at home from Mac

The computer is the main device to make this system work, being the central pillar. It is the sender of the content so that it is shared in the rest of the devices, although it can also be the receiver of another computer. This you must do to access the library:

Open the Music app. If you are not logged in, do it with your Apple ID. Use the same Apple ID for all computers or devices on the network that you are going to use. In the sidebar, click “library“. Click on the multimedia library.

Share at home from iPhone or iPad

Since iOS and iPadOS have the same structure, they follow the same method to use the Home Sharing feature. To access your computer’s library on these devices, you must do the following:

To see a music librarygo to Settings, Accede to “Music” and in “library“, select a shared library. To view a video librarygo to Settings, opens “TV“, press”ITunes Videos” and in “library“, select a shared library. On “Share at home“, touch”Log in“. Sign in with your Apple ID, using the same Apple ID for all computers or devices on the network that you are going to use.

Share at home from Apple TV

It turns out that you can also stream music, movies, and shows on Apple TV. If you have this device, you must complete several steps to use this system: log in to the device and then access the library.

For the first step, all you have to do is the following:

Go to “Settings”, go to “Users and Accounts” and select “Home Sharing”. Choose “Turn on Home Sharing“. Sign in with your Apple ID, using the same Apple ID for all the computers or devices on the network that you are going to use.

Once you have connected the account on Apple TV, you have to access the multimedia library of your profile:

Connect the Apple TV to the same Wi-Fi network than the computer. On your computer, open Music, Apple TV or iTunes for Windows. On the Apple TV, go to home screen, Choose “Computers“and choose a shared library.

