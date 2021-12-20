How to use FaceTime without iPhone Include all your friends!

The latest update of Apple, iOS 15, allows people without iPhone to join FaceTime, here we tell you how to do it.

Video calls became popular with the Covid-19 pandemic, due to confinement, but over the months with the return to a new normal, video calling continues to boom.

For people with iPhone, FaceTime is one of the favorite options for video callsexcept that they couldn’t include their friends without iPhone. But, Manzana he put the batteries and solved it.

Now, both Apple and Android users will be able to join on FaceTime, as iOS 15 allows people who have iPhone join video calls Facetime.

How to use FaceTime without iPhone

The iOS 15 and 15.2 update is now available, so you can make FaceTime calls with your friends without iPhone, which can be joined by a link; just follow these simple steps:

1. Update your iPhone with iOS 15, open the app FaceTime and click on “Create link“. A screen will appear from the bottom that says FaceTime Link. You can click Add name to enter a name for your chat.

2. On the same screen, you will see options to share the link through text, in the applications you have on your phone. Or you can copy and paste the link yourself. To initiate the call touch the name of the chat you just created and touch “Join”.

3. When the Android or Windows user clicks the link, he will enter the waiting room where you can allow him to join the call by tapping a check mark next to his name.

Ready! You already know how to do FaceTime with all your friends even if they don’t have an iPhone.