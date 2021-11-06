We love makeup products that have multiple uses and with this trick you can turn any shadow into eyeliner. A marvel. Now that full color graphic eye makeup is a pure trend it is a great way to maximize what we have at home and get new shades without spending a dollar.

The trick in question we have learned from the community manager of 3INA, Bárbara Cea, and it is very easy to emulate. To do it you only need a palette of eyeshadow, a fixing spray and an ultra fine brush (if you have a specific one to do eyeliner, better).

Bevel brushes are best for outlines cat eye, but you can also use one with a completely straight and solid edge or one bent at an angle. The latter gives visibility and is very comfortable.

Pick an eyeshadow color that you like. Apply several sprays of setting spray to your hand. Dip the brush in the setting liquid. Run the brush with fixative over the shadow you have chosen and, voila, the pigment will turn into a kind of perfect cream to do the eyeliner. Now you just have to wait for it to dry.

To make a good eyeliner with a brush our advice is that you try to make the part as close as possible to the lash line.

We recommend you cut into pieces and apply the product in small strokes. There are many techniques, we start by painting the “corner” taking the end of the eyebrow as a reference, then we paint the lash line. To finish, we connect and fill.

If you have fallen in love with the exact shade that Barbara uses, it is the 306 of the new ALL THE COLORS PALETTE from 3INA. This palette has 56 super pigmented shades with a matte finish and shiny easy to blend and modulate. The makeup fixing spray she uses is also from 3INA, The Fixing Spray.





Eyeshadow palette 59.95 euros.





Fixative makeup spray 14.95 euros.

Photos | 3INA, @ 3inaspain