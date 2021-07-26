Customize pages with Divi for WordPressIt seems like a fairly simple task, the use of digital tools is essential to complete content development tasks, in basic formats or those that are more elaborate. The world of the Internet needs this type of tools, as it needs to go hand in hand with the different sites, pages, blogs, among others.

Content development systems, for years have become one of the most essential for developers ‘Webs’, especially if you take into account the ‘Blogs’ sites, whose main characteristic is to fill readers with knowledge.

How to customize pages, templates or categories with Divi for WordPress?

To customize pages with Divi for WordPress you must have the WordPress tool installed, with this content management system users have the opportunity to develop any type of ‘Web’ content, especially content for ‘Blogs’.

If you wish keep your ‘Web’ or ‘Blog’ site updated, the tool in question truly useful for this work, and is ideal for those who do not have much experience in this area of ​​development, with it you can reduce the time it takes to do it normally, without any type of content management system.

Pairto customize pages with Divi for WordPressYou only have to have the tool downloaded on your computer and, in addition, you must have the ‘Divi’ template builder installed. Now, you must enter ‘WordPress’ and select the option ‘Pages’ in ‘Add New’, locate the button ‘Use the Divi builder’.

Then choose ‘Choose a predefined layout (If you don’t have much experience), the option is perfect, as it gives you a list of designs already made, 814 to be exact, with which you can insert images, texts, among other things, another feature is that it is completely free, as well it’s time to use ‘Divi’.

What are the steps to create a DIVI category page in WordPress?

Customize pages with Divi for WordPress It was never as simple as it is today, the ease of creating or developing content on ‘Web’ pages was not as evolved as it is today, countless digital systems or programs are used to complete pre-designed templates, with them you can advance work up to 70%.

However, tools previously described They are directed for the most part, for those who do not have enough experience or knowledge in the area, but, for those who are knowledgeable in developing pages from scratch in WordPress it is a fairly simple task and, without major complications, the only detail is that it takes your time.

Add a new template for all categories

To customize pages with Divi for WordPress, or to do it from scratch you must enter WordPress and select the ‘Page’ option, you locate the area where it says ‘Add New’ and use the desired options, such as: insert location maps, colorful, elegant or very informal designs, even very simple avant-garde designs.

All the characteristics of a page or ‘Blog’ are fundamental, as they attract the attention of the reader or user, but, the most important thing is that the content is very good.

Add and set the category page title

Once you have chosen how you will create your new pages, if you are going to build them from scratch, you will use a template or you will clone a page that you already have created, the next thing will be to organize the content, for now we will use a couple of rows, one for the list of posts, which we will talk about later and another for the title of the page. The latter will be the name of the category that we are going to createFor this, you must add a row of a single column, you must also include a text module, selecting the “Text” button in the selection menu, then a window will open to configure the text that you will use on that page, you must select “Use dynamic content” because it will be different on each of the category pages.

Now a list with the available options will open and you must choose the one called “File title”, then You must configure the layout of the text to be displayed, you will see a text configuration window where you can choose the size, color and space between characters and voila, once you choose how you want the text to look, accept and you will have created the title of one of your category pages.

Add and configure the list of posts in a category

Before making the list of posts, you should know how you want the interface of your page to look, if you want featured images to be displayed, the author of the post, or if you will allow the first two lines of the content to be read, in addition to the structure you want your page to have. Go to Insert row and add a new row with a column, this way it will occupy the full width of the pageThen you must choose a new module, select “Blog”, this will serve as a container to show the content that we will later write on our website. Now the configuration of the blog will open, here you must select the tab “Publications for the current page” and move the control to the position “Yes”, in the box “Count of entries” place the value “1” so it will only be displayed the most recent post in the category.

You will also have to choose what information you want to show about the post, if you want to show a featured image, show the “Read more” button, choose if you want the author to be shown, the date the post was created and if you want to show the category.

Once you have all this set up, we will have our page ready in the category template so that the most recent post is displayedNow you must insert a new row, but with two columns so that the column on the left contains two posts and the one on the right, two more. Now you need to insert a “Blog” module in the left column and choose once again that it only shows the current publications for that page, however, we will set the number of posts that it should show to “2”, then in the box “Number of displacement” you must configure it with the value “1”.

Now to finish with this column you must choose “Grid” in the Design section. Finally, you must do the same process in the column on the right, but with the only change of placing the value “3” in the section “Number of displacement” so that the 3 posts that are available to be viewed can be displayed. Once you do, you will have your two-block category page ready and configured, with this design and configuration, one of the blocks will occupy the entire width of the page with the content of the newest post and the other with another 2×2 grid with the last 4 posts.

How can I use modules and dynamic content to customize my templates in DIVI?

To get the most out of our website, if you use Divi it ​​is extremely important to know how to handle the content module, through this we can configure our template to best suit what our project requires. Divi uses a theme builder that you can manage from the Divi Theme Builder or from the default WordPress editor.

When you use Divi Bulider to edit or customize elements of your templates, you should take into account that Each of the modules you add will be contained within the originally designated parameters by the template you are modifying.

To start adding modules to our web template you must click on the add module icon and select “Post Content”, when you do, you will be able to see the entire configuration menu for the content of future publications, so that all your next posts will already have a predesigned format that you will configure at this time. Divi will allow you to use its template design editor, you will have at your disposal dynamic elements as well as static content

In the configuration of each module that you add you will be able to visualize each of the elements that you can customize of the content of that module, in this case you will be able to visualize the changes you make in the configuration of styles and formats, since each module has a predetermined content which will then be removed when you start to empty your own content.

How to install the WordPress tool on a computer?

Customizing pages with Divi for WordPress or creating ‘Webs’ pages is only possible if you have downloaded and installed the tool on your computerTo do this, you must have an internet connection with good speed, so as not to have problems with the download.

WordPress establishes infinite possibilities, since this content development system is multiplatform, since it is available for Windows and MAC. Thousands of ‘Web’ development tasks can be advanced to the point of just completing details, since it has innumerable types of template, which the user can choose without having to start them from scratch.

Such features are implemented by users who are not very experienced, but there are others who are experts in the field and can start from scratch. Without further ado, your computer must have certain minimum resources, such as: a 2 or 4 core processor, with 2 ‘GHz’ on its clock, a 4 or 8 GB ‘RAM’ memory, a hard drive with enough available storage space.

Once the characteristics are taken into account, you should go to the WordPress official page locate the program and select the ‘Download’ option, wait for it to complete and that’s it, you can start using it.