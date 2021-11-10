However, Samsung was another of the manufacturers that bet heavily on this technology. Specifically, we are facing the direct response of the South Korean brand towards the augmented reality of the iPhone.

But, the main idea of ​​AR Emoji is for users to develop a fully digital and three-dimensional version of themselves. This means that we will be creating a fully digital avatar that will express itself for us in the same way as the stickers or icons that we use regularly. Although, the most recent novelty that reached the terminals of the Asian company was the AR Zone. We comment on it, since depending on whether we have this software or not, the way we create avatars will change.

Compatible mobiles

The AR system for these avatars began with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 +. It was from there that the users of the South Korean company began to scan his face to create their own characters that had an appearance similar to his. Besides that it could always be personalized of course.

However, the AR Emoji from the South Korean manufacturer are not based on existing emojis like Apple’s Animojis. In this case, Samsung technology tracks our face to create a 3D model and record expressions for later use. In addition, we should not worry, as it is available on all Galaxy smartphones that have at least Android 9. And it is that this technology is optimized to work in the cameras of the company’s mobile devices.

Although, depending on the version of Android and One UI you have on your phone, you will only have AR Emoji function or the most recent AR Zone. The latter began to be implemented from smartphones that had version 10 of the Google operating system, in addition to the fact that it would be necessary for the mobile device to have the ToF sensor.

How to use it

This tool may change places depending on the version of the software that we have installed on our Samsung mobile device. Therefore, we will tell you how to access it in two possible ways so that you can try it out for yourself.

The first way will be for those Galaxy smartphones with Android 10 at least:

Enter your Galaxy camera app. Scroll to the bottom of the options and tap More. Enter the AR Zone option. You will see 6 available options among which you will see the option of AR Emoji Camera. Therefore, click on this section.

If you don’t have the previous function, you should try these steps:

Enter the chamber. Click on AR Emoji that will appear at the top of the panel. Click on Create My Emoji.

Create a new Emoji

Once we have entered this technology of the camera of our Samsung, it will be time to give free rein to the imagination to design our own avatar. Therefore, follow these steps:

Take a picture of your face or choose one from the gallery. Select one of the icons to define the gender: woman, man, girl or boy, and then press ‘Next’.

After this, it will be time to start customizing the avatar we just created. To do this, we will have these options:

Profile : Give your emoji a name.

: Give your emoji a name. Appearance : here you can change the tone of skin, hair, facial hair, face, eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips and ears.

: here you can change the tone of skin, hair, facial hair, face, eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips and ears. Clothing : here you can select clothes and shoes, as well as buy additional clothes in the Samsung application store.

: here you can select clothes and shoes, as well as buy additional clothes in the Samsung application store. Accessories– Here you can choose hats, glasses, earrings or buy additional accessories in the Galaxy app store.

Share them

In this case it will depend on whether we want to share from the gallery or from an application we are talking to someone through. If we have the avatar that we have just created saved in the phone gallery, we will only have to access the smartphone reel, hold on the emoji that we want to send and click on Share.

If you are already within the application through which you are having a conversation, you will only have to access the gallery of your phone. As a last option, if for example you are in the Messages app, try to create a new message> click on the write bar> touch the Stickers icon. Inside, you will see the stickers and GIFs that have been created from your avatars.

Eliminate them

Here it will also depend on whether or not we have the AR Zone on our phone from the South Korean company. If we do not have this area, we will only have to enter AR Emoji and hold down the avatar to delete and click on the red delete icon.

In case, if we have this augmented reality area, we must follow these steps:

Enter the camera> More> AR zone. Click on the AR Emoji Camera option. Tap on the gear icon> Manage emojis. Select the one you want to delete> click Delete> OK.

Once you decide to delete them, you must bear in mind that you will not be able to recover them again, so think very well if you want to delete them from your smartphone.