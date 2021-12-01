How to use Apple Music on a PlayStation 5

Enjoy all the benefits of Apple Music from your Sony PS5 console.

Music streaming services They are very fashionable these days and one of the most popular is Apple Music. And it is that the platform owned by the company of the bitten apple, is one of the best alternatives to YouTube Music and other similar services, in addition to being expanding more and more.

Precisely, this time we bring excellent news for all those PlayStation users who enjoy listening to music while playing their favorite video games. That’s right, maybe you don’t know yet, but Apple Music is now integrated into Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5), and here we tell you everything you need to know about it.

Apple Music is available on Sony’s PS5

After so long, and for the first time for a video game console, Apple Music is now available on the PS5. This means that users of a PlayStation 5 around the world will already be able to listen to more than 90 million songs on the streaming service while playing the games that are in vogue.

Previously, Spotify was the only music streaming service available on the PS5, which left Apple Music subscribers at a clear disadvantage. But things have changed, and in an effort by the Silicon Valley company to improve the experience of its users, it has made this launch that is already giving a lot to talk about.

Which Apple Music Features You Can Use On Your PS5

To use Apple Music on your PS5, You must first have an active subscription to the service. Then, you will have to link your account to the PlayStation by downloading the Apple Music application from your console and then simply follow the instructions that you will see on the screen from that moment on. Once you have everything ready, you can enjoy some great features:

You can listen to music without interruptions before, during and after your gaming session.

before, during and after your gaming session. You will have full access to extensive Apple Music library and you can also access playlists, radio and even 4K music videos.

and you can also access playlists, radio and even 4K music videos. If you don’t have a particular song or playlist in mind, Apple Music will show you music recommendations for the game you are playing.

for the game you are playing. You can too control music playback and even watch videos while you play.

while you play. You will be able to exit the Apple Music app while watching a music video to switch to a game or another screen, and the music will continue to play in the background.

Until recently, Apple Music could be enjoyed on any device that is part of the Apple ecosystem. The launch of the platform on Sony’s PS5 means the company is going beyond its ecosystem to do make the application accessible to all of its users in other areas of their lives.

Also, as a PS5 owner, it will be more convenient for you to play music from the Apple Music application on the console, instead of using two devices at the same time. This can definitely create a completely new and totally awesome gaming experience for you. And if you still don’t have your PS5, run for it, since according to Sony it will be very difficult to get one this Christmas.

