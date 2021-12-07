If you enter Google play and you look for Android Auto the only alternative that appears is ‘Android Auto for phones’ . Initially, there should be no difficulty in downloading, but some users have experienced complications about. Be careful, the mobile app does not exempt you from operating problems, although they can be solved.

In case you did not know, Android Auto can also be used from your own smartphone, so it really you don’t need a screen in your car to control it. Although it is true that having it is much more helpful. Above all, considering that the number of information that appears is older, but sometimes you can’t have everything.

Thanks to this software we can access our mobile phone quickly and without taking your eyes off the road. However, its main disadvantage is that it is not compatible with a large number of cars, since they do not have a screen where to run, although this does not mean that it cannot be used.

If you find yourself among them, don’t worry, there is a truly simple solution. All you have to do is go to softwares like Activity Launcher. It is a launcher from which you can download manually the application. The steps are simple: first, open the launcher and search for Android Auto. On any of the options, click on ‘Run Activity’. If it works, repeat the above and press ‘Create Shortcut’.

The interface continues to stand out for its simplicity and minimalism. The distribution of the various configurations is not as effective due to the little space where the information is managed. Even so, we have at our disposal the basics to respond quickly to a message, play content or navigate with GPS.

It doesn’t stand alone

You can hardly make use of the navigation system of the American company if you do not have some type of support to enter the terminal. Without one in good condition, not only does its handling become more complex, but you also expose yourself to have an accident or a single malt for using the mobile while driving.

The variability One of these is more than considerable, as there are different types depending on where you want to place it. Both on the steering wheel and on the windshield through the dashboard and the rear view mirror. But the most important everything is to be found approved.

Once the type of support has been chosen and this requirement has been fulfilled it’s time to place it. Depending on the class chosen, the place where to place it will be specified, but remember that must not obstruct visibility at any time of the driver. That is why before starting the march you must make sure that its position does not negatively influence the work of driving.

Anyway, we vehemently remember that using the mobile phone during it is completely forbidden and punishable by law. Regardless of whether we do it with the device embedded in the support. If we find ourselves in the middle of the trip it is necessary to be detained to handle Android Auto.