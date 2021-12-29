The smart assistant Alexa has functions that could be useful in the job, today we show you some.

With the constant advancement of technologies and a consumer that changes along with them, the arrival of assistants smart to the international market was inevitable. This type of artifact, a result of the evolution of artificial intelligence, has managed to be well received by the world thanks to its numerous and striking functions that allow its owners to enjoy some advantages, including some Benefits labor, of comfort or simply of entertainment.

According to the classification of voice assistants with the greatest impact on the market according to its score obtained in the Voice Platform Impact Rating of 2020 shown by Statista, the most relevant in the current market in this industry are Amazon with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple with Siri, Samsung Bixby and SoundHound.

Clearly each of these brands has managed to win the hearts of their consumers (some more than others), but Alexa unquestionably leads the way, among the main reasons, because it allows you to use other types of artifacts that have even benefited different brands, as it is Netzhome.

Netzhome is a brand that offers a diverse catalog of smart products worthy of belonging to a smarthome, which can be programmed and manipulated through the use of smart assistants, such as Amazon or Alexa, which we can even use to improve in some way our experience at work.

Alexa has some functions that can help us organize ourselves in a better way in the jobToday we will tell you some to take into account.

“Set an alarm” – Whether it is to schedule an important meeting, remind us of the departure time or the date of something pending, Alexa allows us to carry out a better organization in our work by setting an alarm only by using our voice.

“Play music” – Some people work better when listening to their favorite musical genres, so if you have a specific song that you want to listen to, it will not be necessary to search for it within your repertoire, but you can request it directly from Alexa.

“Create a routine” – Carrying out a new work routine can become somewhat difficult to cope with since we must be aware of several things, so time can fly by, a fact that Alexa tries to eradicate and with which you can take advantage of little reminders.

In the same way, you can use some Netzhome products to make your spaces a smart office and work in a better way, such as the smart socket from the brand that will allow you to program your work hours at home through Alexa and that your electronic devices such as the computer stop receiving power at the time you decide (saving considerably some money on your monthly expenses).

These were some ways you can use Alexa to help you at work, did you know about them?