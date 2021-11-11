The podcast format has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years, and more platforms are now betting heavily on it. In addition, the creators also have a multitude of tools to publish their episodes, either on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and others. Today in this article We are going to show you some simple steps to publish your first episode for free on all these platforms.

Thanks to the aggregators, users can easily upload their episodes to a number of platforms without having to manually publish the podcast on each of them. As an example, Spotify acquired Anchor in 2019, and since then it has served as the ‘official’ aggregator of this streaming service. There are many of them, each with its virtues and disadvantages, but today we will focus on this one in particular, an option to take into account if you are new to the world.

How to upload our podcast from Anchor

Anchor will allow us to easily upload our episodes for free to almost any streaming service that supports podcasts. It does so by generating an RSS Feed, which we will link to the service to which we want to add the podcast. Thus, when we upload an episode to Anchor, the feed will update automatically, like all linked platforms.

To start uploading our episodes we will have to register with Anchor. We will not need an account on Spotify, although we will have to have one on Apple, Google and others to upload our episodes on their respective platforms.





Once registered and having verified our e-mail, it is time to upload our first episode. The steps are very intuitive, since if it is the first time we do it, Anchor will go step by step telling us what to do. In our case we must select ‘Let’s do it’ to upload the podcast.

Already in the grid of creation of our episode, we have several options to deal with. And it is that in addition to uploading the audio file of our podcast, we can add audio directly from our microphone, Spotify songs, audio notes from our listeners, and even transitions and effects if we need them. Through the Anchor editor you can integrate all the options that we add to our audio, although It is recommended to have the audio file already edited to only upload it.





If you already have the edited audio file, we only select it from our PC and Anchor will take care of processing it and uploading it to the platform. Anchor will only allow us to upload audio files of 250 MB maximum. If our audio exceeds that size, we must return to our trusted editor to try to compress it a bit. As for video files, they can only be in mov or mp4 format and must not exceed three hours in length.

Once uploaded, we can edit the cover of the episode, its title, description and category. What’s more, it would also be advisable to edit the Anchor profile, since it will be what appears on each platform where our podcast is hosted. Here, in addition to the profile image, we can also add a description and link to social networks, among other things.





Since the service is free, one might think that Anchor will not allow removing the watermark from the profile cover and episode. Nothing is further from reality. The option appears both in the upload of the episode and in the edition of our profile, being able to remove the watermark from the service without problems.

When we have correctly uploaded and edited our podcast, it only remains to spread it on other platforms. The upload to Spotify will be automatic, and Anchor will provide us with a direct link to the episode for that platform. Nevertheless, we will have to enable the RSS Feed of our podcast to be able to publish it on other platforms.





In the ‘Podcast availability’ section we can add the link of our RSS Feed to the different platforms that appear. In case the one we want to add does not appear, do not worry, since We only have to copy the link of our RSS Feed and link it with the service in question. The Spanish platform iVoox, for example, supports uploading via RSS.

Linking the services with our RSS Feed will be a step that we will only have to do once, since once done, when uploading another episode to Anchor, said episode will also be automatically available on the platforms to which we have added our RSS Feed.





Alternatives to Anchor

As we have mentioned previously, although we have made the upload through Anchor, there are other aggregators that fulfill their function such as Buzzsprout or Captivate, among many others. Nevertheless, Anchor is completely free and without limits.

Another alternative to host our podcasts would be to create a personalized RSS Feed and link it to the platforms where we want our podcast to be. While this offers complete freedom, it is usually a somewhat complex step for those who want to take their first steps in this sector.

Hosting a podcast on Anchor is very good for those who start their journey in this format, although it is good to emphasize that the terms and conditions of its service have been something to talk about since its inception. And it is that although they emphasize that the authors continue to maintain the rights to the podcast, distribution license is provided by Anchor, so it can be published on any platform as a royalty-free.

Having known this, if you have your sights set on generating income from your podcast and have full control of it, perhaps it would be convenient to consider another option.