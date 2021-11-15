Facebook pages turn out to be very useful to promote certain products or also to offer some services. With social media can be reached a large crowd regardless of the country in which they reside. This is why today the vast majority of people open a Facebook page, in order to earn more money by selling their products.

Within Facebook pages you can post stories, which are very useful to promote certain things. Next, we will show you how upload a story on your Facebook page and what things you should follow or take into account when creating a story within your Facebook page. These kinds of things will help you increase the popularity of your Facebook page without problems.

Posting stories on the Facebook page offers very good results in every way. If that weren’t the case, no one would post stories on facebook pages. In case you haven’t noticed, Facebook Pages regularly add stories almost every day of the year. Now, let’s see what are all the benefits of posting stories on a Facebook page.

Humanize the brand

When brands are humanized, people feel more comfortable with who they sell the product. If you create this type of tie, your sales will be much easier than before and viewers will be able to meet you and find out what kind of person you are.

Share constant content

Being consistent when sharing detail stories about any type of brand product helps people be more informed when buying something. One of the biggest things people who buy products hate is knowing absolutely no details from the article. So, if you share brand content that has to do with certain details, sales will be much easier.

Interact with followers

Interaction with followers too it is very important to facilitate sales. Some shoppers like to bond with people who sell products to see if it is safe to make a purchase from them. In addition, this way you can also extend your circle of friendship. One of the things that increases sales the most is when you discover that a client has tastes very similar to yours.

Reach more public

Automatically, by interacting with buyers or with page followers, it will be easier for them to react to the content and to understand more about each of the things that are uploaded on the page. Notably if your Facebook page is to sell products, you can learn to use the Facebook Market place, which is the platform’s online store.

Another thing that will help you greatly connect with page followers, is to create group Messenger chats. With these group chats, you will be able to communicate things to people about an event, an offer or what any taste you have.

The Facebook platform allows you to upload stories on one page regardless of the device from which you access. Below we will show you in detail the steps to take to upload a story on a Facebook page. Using a computer or using a cell phone that has the Facebook application downloaded.

From a PC

The vast majority of people who have a computer at home still have the Windows 7 operating system. For that operating system there is no application or rather a Facebook program as well as Windows 10. That is why you will have to access the Facebook page from the official website.

Once you enter the official website, enter your email and password to log in. Being there on the main page look for an option called ‘Create a story’. When entering ‘Create a story’ you will decide if you want to add a photo or you will only create a story with text. Finally, customize the content you are going to upload and click on the ‘Publish’ option.

The process for post a story on Facebook using a phone that has the application turns out to be a bit similar to computers. You just have to open the application, log in if it is not started and press the option ‘Add a story’.

Within ‘Add story’ choose what type of story you want to upload. If only a text, a photo or a video. Select what you prefer the most, customize all the details and press publish.

There are certain things you can keep in mind when uploading a story on your Facebook page. With these things your brand will gain more strength and will be more and more popular. Let’s see what are the two things you can add to your stories when creating them:

Take advantage of the various formats

The Facebook application allows you to upload things in different formats such as images, text, videos and music. You should take advantage of each of these things as much as possible in order to reach more people. To find out if the things you’re trying to post your stories are working for you, you can choose to search for people who have seen your Facebook stories.

Add music, emojis, etc.

Facebook also allows you to add things like emojis, music, stickers, location, and labels. In some other way, when they have that kind of thing in a post or story they become more attractive to people. For this reason, we recommend that you add it to your stories.