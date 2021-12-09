Instagram and TikTok are two of the most popular clip-on social networks in the world. Each of these applications offers specific and versatile functions when editing video elements, but considering the process involved in creating a clip, it is convenient to have the action that allows to synchronize both accounts. For this reason, both TikTok and Instagram allow you to share the content of one platform on the other, if you can apply the necessary process.

What should be done to link Instagram with TikTok and upload videos on both accounts?

The process for accessing the option to set a link between your Instagram account and your TikTok account, is anchored to the device you use to achieve it. This synchronization between social networks will allow you to share content simultaneously on both accounts and from any computer.

With the apps

You must enter the TikTok application on your device and go to the section for your ‘Profile’ on the platform, in the lower corner of the window. Once there, you must touch on the box identified as’Edit profile‘and then select the option for’ Add your Instagram profile to your TikTok account ‘.

You will be redirected to the Instagram home window, so you will have to log in with your account information. Afterwards, the application interface will ask you if you want to authorize the connection between both platforms. You must confirm and authorize the link, by touching the ‘Authorize’ box. Thus, you can upload the videos you edit on TikTok in both applications at the same time.

From your Windows PC or Mac

The functions offered by the TikTok interface on its web platform are essentially basic, and although some are quite practical, the possibility of linking your TikTok account with your Instagram account is not available. Therefore, you will have to access the mobile application to get both accounts synchronized.

How to remove the TikTok brand in a video that you are going to upload on Instagram?

Although TikTok allows you to download the videos you edit or record on its platform to your device, they maintain a watermark during playback. For this reason, third-party applications and websites have been developed to remove the watermark from your TikTok videos.

Kapwing : This is a website that you can use through your mobile device or your PC, to get rid of the watermark of the video. You will need to have published the video on your TikTok account in order to apply the process. First you will have to locate the video in question from which you want to remove the mark and select the corresponding option to ‘Share’, and then ‘Copy the link address’ of the video. You must access the Kapwing official website and paste the link address of your video on TikTok in the corresponding box. Select the box for ‘Download’, as well as the option identified as ‘Without Watermark’ or ‘No watermark’. The video will be downloaded to your computer and you can share it on any social network you want.

: This is a website that you can use through your mobile device or your PC, to get rid of the watermark of the video. You will need to have published the video on your TikTok account in order to apply the process. Remove & Add Watermark : This application removes the logo from a TikTok video that you have stored on your mobile device. Enter the Remove & Add Watermark application and tap on the box corresponding to ‘Select video’. You must select the option destined to ‘Remove Logo’ from the video. Among the available elements that will be displayed, you will have to select the video in question from which you want to remove the watermark. Your TikTok video will play very slowly, you will have to move the rectangle to remove the logo and put it on it every time it appears in the video playback. You can move it anywhere on the screen where you need it. Select the ‘Save’ option for the video clip to be saved to your device. You can access it from your gallery and it will be available to be shared wherever you want.

How can you share your TikTok videos with your Instagram followers?

In case the linking process between both platforms has not been successful for you, or you prefer not to synchronize the accounts to share the content. You can still access certain alternatives that will allow you to share your TikTok content on other platforms such as with your Instagram followers.

Upload the link

You can put a link button on your Instagram profile that redirects to your profile on TikTok, or to one of your videos on the platform. To do this, you must enter your TikTok account and locate the video you want to promote on your Instagram to select the option ‘Share’. There, you will have to select the section that allows you to ‘Copy the link address’.

In case you prefer to include in the link button, the address to your profile on TikTok, you must go to your ‘Profile’ on TikTok and tap on the three vertical dots in the upper corner. Among the available options, select the one corresponding to ‘share Profile’ and copy the link address.

When you have the link address copied, you must enter Instagram and ‘Edit your Profile’. Now, in the box for ‘website’ you must paste the link address that you had copied and save your settings. In this way, any Instagram follower can see your content on TikTok by tapping the link.

Share your TikTokcode

To access the QR code of your TikTok account, you must enter the ‘Account’ section, after having touched the three vertical dots in your TikTok Profile. There, select the option ‘QR Code’ and it will be displayed on the screen.

To share it on your Instagram account with your followers, you can take a screenshot about the code. Thus, you can share it on your Instagram feed or as a story for your followers to scan the QR code of your account to find you on the TikTok domain.