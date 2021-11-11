We have recently written articles to show you how to update both Samsung and LG televisions via USB and without the internet. Now it is the turn of Sony, who also offer this possibility.

Issues to consider

As was the case with other manufacturers, if we plan to update a Sony TV, we must also take into account certain aspects. And it is that we always consider that it is better to install such updates over the internet, since this way we will not have to reverse the process in case an update has been corrupted from the factory.

Another thing we must know is that, although we do not need a connection on the television, we must have access to the Internet externally to download the update. That is why if for some reason you cannot connect, you can always choose to borrow the connection from a friend or neighbor, or even download the update away from home.

As a preliminary step, the first thing we will have to do is keep the exact model of our television. For Sony televisions, this is verified through the label on the back of the television. In it you will have to look closely where it says ‘Model NO.’.





In the television we can also obtain information about the model. If it is a model with Android TV, all you have to do is go to the settings panel and ‘TV’ select option “About”.

Once the model is known, we must enter it on the Sony support website, where we can download the installation file on a USB.





In the white box we write the exact model of our television and select the option that marks us. Once this is done, all you have to do is go to the download section and click on the “Firmware update”. This we will download a file that we will have to unzip and insert into our USB.

When we have finished all the steps, we only have to remove the USB from our equipment and insert it into the television. This will detect the update and begin the installation.

