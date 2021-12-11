Your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO has its own pre-installed antivirus. For a time it was called Guard Provider, to later become Security, a standalone app with a set of very useful functions.

But without a doubt the most striking is its ability to find and eradicate any virus or malware installed and hidden in the system. The security scan checks all folders and partitions for any dangerous files, checking against the latest AVL and Avast databases, the two veteran cybersecurity companies that give free support to your Xiaomi.

How to run a scan from the Security application





The first step in detecting and removing any infected files, malware, or possible viruses is to scan the system. For this you will have to follow these steps:

Run the app ‘ Security ‘, installed on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

‘, installed on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. Now tap on ‘ Security scan ‘.

‘. The analysis will take a few seconds to carry out, depending on the number of files and storage size of your mobile.

v





However, if you still want to strengthen security, there is the possibility of updating your antivirus and searching among the most recent certificates. The path to carry it out is the following:

Enter the application Settings’ Security ‘.

‘. Scroll down to the option ‘ Security analysis ‘.

‘. Tap on the option ‘ Search for updates ‘. If there is an update, it will start downloading and applying it.

‘. If there is an update, it will start downloading and applying it. Finally, we can choose that these updates are carried out automatically or manually. As we see in the image above, just by checking the option ‘Automatic Updates‘We will no longer have to worry about looking for the latest version.

How to change antivirus in the Security application





You can also change the default antivirus type on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. If you want to know how to change it, you just have to follow this route:

Go back in ‘ Security scan ‘and in the settings of that option.

‘and in the settings of that option. Now tap on the first option, ‘Definitions‘. You will see that you can choose between two different companies, AVL and Avast.

We have opted for Avast as it updates its databases more frequently — usually on a daily basis. nChoose the one you prefer, in any case.

How to create a shortcut to the antivirus





Finally, if you find it uncomfortable to dive between so many menus and you prefer the application options’Security‘can be seen from the notification bar, follow this path and you will have direct access to the Security icons:

Enter the app and tap on the wheel of ‘ Settings ‘.

‘. Activate the function ‘ Show menu in notification bar ‘.

‘. Now you will see four icons when you slide your finger over the time and the icons in the icon bar

These icons correspond to the ‘Security’ app symbol, which will automatically open said app; the rocket icon, which indicates the amount of RAM currently occupied, opening access to the function ‘Speed ​​increase ‘; the trash can icon that will give direct access to the ‘cleaner‘of files / RAM and empty folders and the battery indicator, which will give direct access to the’optimizer‘of it, being able to solve battery problems and execute functions such as extreme saving.