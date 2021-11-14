How to update MIUI before anyone else on Xiaomi phones

To gain priority and for the servers to serve us these news, we have to apply the change to our smartphone. If in the future we change terminals, it is also important that we repeat the process, since it does not remain associated with the Mi or Google account, but is linked with the IMEI number of the mobile phone. To carry it out we must follow this process:

Until these advantages were integrated, many users complained through forums and social networks that updates were too slow also on Xiaomi . Yet now everyone who wants update MIUI before can do it. It is only necessary to know the process and follow everything that we are going to explain to you to the letter.

This will give us priority in the extensive list of Xiaomi smartphones that they have to update and we will advance quite a few positions. The difference can be remarkable, between receiving the MIUI changes even one month in advance compared to other identical models.

This fast, useful and effective option is not available for all Xiaomi terminals, since it began to be integrated from MIUI 11 and reaches MIUI 12 or later versions. However, there are no differences between the high-end or lower-end terminals.

For this reason, all terminals that have previous versions will not be able to pay attention to this advantage and if they want to have the news without waiting, they will have to choose yes or yes for the alternatives that we are going to know. This also does not distinguish between Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco terminals, since all those that have the Chinese manufacturer’s layer can take advantage of it.

Other methods

To get to have all those news that we need from MIUI without waiting, there are options that the manufacturer itself also offers us. These, however, make us carry out a very different process depending on the one we choose and it is convenient to know it well before proceeding.

Beta

We can opt for the Xiaomi Mi Pilot program, which in this case offers us updates much earlier than the rest. However, unlike what we saw before, with this option we will not be receiving the news that will reach others until after they have been tested. We will be becoming actually helpers of the manufacturer to send them through comments our opinions, problems and bugs in each of the versions.

This will make us enjoy each of the news weeks and months in advance. But that’s why there is no single place to start being part of the tester program. We will have to be attentive to the Xiaomi community and to the MovilZona website itself, where access channels are shared. When a new smartphone goes on the market, these options are usually opened, just like when the deployment of important MIUI versions begins.

The only thing we need is to have a Mi account, the mobile to consult the data that will be requested from us for access and to comply with the activity requirements if we want the future to continue to count on us. If we do not send opinions, they could remove us from the preferred portal and we would be one more user again.

My flash

The last alternative we have to get our Xiaomi to update without waiting is to do it manually. The manufacturer releases the updates and in turn publishes them on the official website so that those who want do not have to wait. To facilitate the purpose, you have the My Flash tool, a program for Windows that will allow us to install only Official ROMs on the manufacturer’s mobiles. We only have to meet these requirements for the process to be carried out successfully:

More than 60% battery.

Connection cable between mobile and computer.

Bootloader unlocked.

With all this at our fingertips, we will only have to download and install Mi Flash on your computer to start an installation process that also involves some very important and specific steps.

We create a backup on the mobile. We move all the photos and files that we do not want to lose. We download the latest ROM of our model from the official Xiaomi website. We connect the mobile and the computer, waiting for it to recognize it. We open the My Pilot program and wait for it to detect the phone. On the mobile we tap on the power buttons and volume down until the Fastboot menu appears. From the computer we tap on Select and choose the ROM. Finally, we click on Flash and we wait patiently for the process to finish and the mobile to turn on normally.

Are we taking risks?

With the amount of options that we have cooked to be able to make the phone have the latest from MIUI, doubts may arise about the dangers and fears with each of these processes. The truth is that in the vast majority we do not have to fear, but we should assess the dangers in each of the options. For this reason, we will show you what can happen in each of the cases so that you can freely decide what you prefer.