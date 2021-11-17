When the download is complete, the next move will be to access the phone’s ‘Settings’. One of the first options that will appear in the upper area is the ‘On the phone’ . Click on it and enter the ‘MIUI version’ section.

The first thing you will have to do is go to the Xiaomi own website , find the name of your terminal and download update latest available for your mobile. In this case, we are looking for MIUI 12.5 to fix the problems that MIUI 12 brought.

Generally, these versions are released progressively so as not to saturate the system. This can cause the same smartphone model to receive it on different dates. Although you should bear in mind that this is only possible if Xiaomi itself has deployed the update in question. The method for this is not very complicated, you just have to complete a few steps.

You may get the ‘No updates available’ prompt, but ignore it completely. Touch the three vertical dots on the top right and choose the option ‘Select upgrade package’.

All you have to do now is search the file that you have previously downloaded and select it so that the system begins the download.

An effective alternative

In the event that you cannot manually find the version you want, there is a possibility that usually works most of the time. The procedure is much simpler than the one we have just seen. Mainly because all you have to do is change region of the smartphone.

You may be wondering what this is for. Basically what you get by modifying the country is forcing the system to search territory updates specifically that you have marked.

To do this you have to access the device settings again, although it does not have any major complications. Swipe down until you come across the ‘Additional settings’ section. Then click on ‘Region’ and select any other of the available ones. The most advisable thing is that you choose India, since the new versions usually arrive in the Asian country first.

If after following either of these two methods you have not been able to download the update to MIUI 12.5, I am sorry to tell you that your terminal is not suitable for her.