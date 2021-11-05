The new update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available and, thanks to it, the long-awaited Figaro is back to delight you with its cafeteria. A long time has passed and some rumors in between, to finally enjoy this curious pigeon that comes to your island to stay.

However, Figaro it’s not on your island from day one, but first you have to do a few things to unlock it. This won’t take long, so stay tuned and follow this guide so that your Museum welcomes you to the Cafeteria El Alpiste.

El Alpiste cafeteria in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Visit the Museum and talk to Socrates

The first thing is visit Socrates who is waiting for you at the Museum, and this time he is not sleeping. In his conversation he tells you that he is looking for a friend named Figaro, but that he cannot find him, so he entrusts the mission to you. Gives you a photograph so that you go out to look for it and you can recognize it -in case there are more pigeons-.

He asks you that when you find him you beg and convince him to return to your island. As a clue it tells you that the famous gyroids have been detected only on certain islands and that it appears to be in the same region where the Captain’s tours take place.





Travel with the Captain

Exit the Museum and search the docks on your island to meet the Captain. For a small price of 1,000 miles takes you to the mysterious islands in his little boat. Buy him a ticket and travel, when you get to the island it is very possible that you will see a pigeon circling disoriented. Talk to him, it’s Figaro, you just have to continue the conversation and without any problem he will tell you that yes, he will go to your island. When you’re done go back to the boat and go back to your island.





Wait two days

When you get to your island don’t expect to see Figaro either. Go back to the museum To tell Socrates that you have found his friend, as soon as you tell him, he will notify you that the next day the Museum will be closed. And that’s right, the next day there will be no Museum, you have to wait one more day to enjoy your cafeteria.





When those two disturbing days have passed, go to the Town Hall and talk to tom nook to inaugurate the cafeteria. When the event is over, you can go to your Museum and the El Alpiste Cafeteria is ready to have a delicious and hot coffee for so only 200 berries.