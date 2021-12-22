How to Unlock All Free Rewards in Halo Infinite’s Holiday Event

Has already started Halo Infinite Christmas event called Winter Contingency which will last until January 4. If you want to obtain the interesting rewards offered by this event, here we will tell you how to obtain it. While this will be pretty straightforward, there are some things to keep in mind. In principle, all you have to do to unlock the free rewards is play one arena match or big team battle a day.

However, there is something else to keep in mind. For example: although in theory you should play a game every day, the Halo Infinite holiday event has ten tiers of daily rewards, but it lasts a few more days. This will give you a few more days to catch up if, for example, you can’t play a game on Christmas Day.

Halo Infinite Christmas Event

Rewards from this event include the stylish ‘laugh mint’ coverings seen on the event poster, as well as new shoulder pieces, emblems and more. The Halo Infinite holiday event runs from December 21 to January 4, and is active from 8pm CEST. The rewards will be unlocked over time, which means that You can only get them all if you play a daily game.

Winter contingency, Halo Infinite’s holiday event runs until the morning of January 4, 2022 and it has all kinds of cosmetic items that you will love adding to your collection.