Today there are many alternatives when it comes to keeping in touch both with our co-workers and with our relatives who are far from us and the best tools to communicate with them is through video calling platforms.

One of the best applications to make this type of call is Google Meet. Through this application you can communicate with several people at the same weather, and best of all, the calls are long. Next we will teach you several things that you will like to know about this wonderful application.

Why is this application on your cell phone without having installed it?

There are times that when we buy a new phone it comes with certain applications already installed without even us having looked for them, this is due to the operating system that this device has. In most cases, when Google Meet is installed there on a phone it is because it has Android system. If not, it may be that you are buying a second-hand phone and the previous owner already had this application installed.

How does Google Meet uninstall a cell phone?

If you see that your phone has this application and it is not necessary for you, you will need to uninstall it. Because we are going to teach you how to do this process from an Android phone or from an iOS system phone.

When your cell phone is an Android

If you go to uninstall Google Meet From an Android phone, it is best to follow the steps that you can see right now:

First, unlock your phone and go to the apps menu, here you will enter the ‘Settings’ application. Now, slide the screen to the sentence called ‘Applications’. When you enter there you will also see the name of ‘Application Manager’ and you will give it a touch. From here you will see a list with all the applications installed on your Android phone, so you will search and enter the Google Meet. Here there will be several options and among those buttons you will see one that says ‘Uninstall’, press it and then accept the request to delete all the data from the app.

Then the same phone goes to end up the process of erasing each of the data that is linked to that application.

If you have an iOS device

Uninstalling an application from an iOS system phone is much easier than with other phones. Here only you will have to unlock your cell phone and go to the list of applications. When you see the one called Google Meet you will leave it pressed, then two options will appear and you will press the one that says delete application. After this the application will be completely deleted from your iPhone cell phone.

What to do if you can’t uninstall the Google Meet app from your phone?

There are times that after trying to uninstall the application from Google Meet it is not erased and is still on your device. This problem is mostly because Google Meet is an application that has your phone installed, so you can only delete it if you root your cell phone.

But there is also a way to disable the application if you don’t want to do the whole process of rooting your cell phone, and this will be by disabling the application. This way only the APK file will be saved in the internal memory of the phone, but it will not cover or use RAM memory space.

To disable the Google Meet application you will have to go to the phone settings. Now you will enter applications and then application manager. Among the applications, you will enter Google Meet and you will click on uninstall. After you do this, the newer versions of the application will be deleted and only the base will remain. Then you have to press the button again but this time it will say Deactivate.

After you deactivate the application, it will no longer appear among the list of usable applications on your phone, but it will not be deleted either. So when you want to use it, you will only have to go to the app list and activate it again. It will then update itself to the latest version.

How to reinstall this app on your mobile device?

If you’ve uninstalled the Google Meet app for some time and now need to use it, you can find the app for both Android and iOS. This is in the Play Store and in the App Store, you will only have to type the name of Google Meet in the application finder and then you will start the download. Afterwards, the phone will take care of installing it and you will be able to enjoy this video conferencing application.