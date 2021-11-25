Windows 10 already has a replacement, its replacement is the new operating system Windows 11 which was recently released. This system can be downloaded and installed on computers with Windows 10, but as there are still no programs compatible with that system, almost no one is encouraged to put Windows 11 on their computer.

Nonetheless, Windows 10 is still one of the best operating systems for computers. This can be enhanced if you uninstall some of the other programs. We will explain to you shortly how to uninstall programs on your PC, how to remove hidden programs and also what to do if the computer will not let you remove a program.

What default programs can be removed from a Windows 10 computer?

In addition to those programs that are installed in Windows, the system from the moment it is placed on the computer bring with you a few programs. You can delete such programs that come with the system whenever you want, but not all of them but only some. Pay attention to what these are:

Live Xbox

Xbox

3D Viewer

recommendations

3D Print

Support for mixed reality

Mobile plans

Sticky notes

A notation and clipping

TV and Movies

3D Paint

OneNote

OneDrive

News

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

My Office

Time

Voice recorder

Groove music

Headquarters of opinions

Calendar

Mail

Calculator

Each of the apps on that list above turn out to be the ones that can be deleted within the Windows 10 system because they are not part of the core processes of the system. These that you will see below are the ones that should not be eliminated, since they are part of the central processes of the system:

Xbox Game Bar

Your telephone

Microsoft Store

Microsoft Edge

Posts

Maps

Photos

Contacts (edit)

Camera

Clock and Alarms

Thanks to all these applications or programs, Windows is capable of executing important functions that improve the experience when using the computer. Therefore, they cannot be deleted, since they would be affected Windows core functions.

Methods to uninstall applications and programs from your Windows 10 computer

There are several ways to uninstall programs on Windows 10 system. Some of these ways are easier to execute than others and you need to know them all:

From the start menu

One of the easiest ways to uninstall programs from Windows 10 is via the start menu. See how this is done:

Turn on the computer Press the keyboard buttons ‘CTRL’ + ‘ALT’ + ‘ESC’ to start the task manager There in the task manager go to the start menu of your computer On the programs you want to remove, you will have to right click on them and then you will left click on the ‘Disable’ option

Whenever you want uninstall a program From the start menu, you will have to follow the process shown above. Apart from removing programs, you can also remove the login password so that the system will boot automatically.

Once you remove your user’s password in Windows, you can log in without a password and completely automatically.

From settings

Before you saw clearly how easy it is to uninstall a program from the Windows start menu. But the process for uninstall a program from the ‘Settings’ it is much simpler:

Go to the login menu Find the ‘Settings’ program When you find it, select it and open it Inside ‘Settings’ you will enter where it says ‘Applications’ Then, click on ‘Applications and functions’ Being inside ‘Applications and functions’, you will see the complete list of applications or programs that your computer has. Select the one you want Finally, click on the ‘Uninstall’ option

With control panel

The last way in which programs are uninstalled in Windows, is via control panel. See the steps of the process:

Go to the Windows start menu Find the control panel Enter the control panel Then, select the option ‘Program’ Then click on ‘Programs / Features’ When you enter ‘Programs / Functions’ you will see all the programs that your computer has installed. Select the one you want Finally, left click on the ‘Uninstall’ option and wait for Windows to remove the program from the system

How do I remove all hidden data from uninstalled programs on my PC?

All programs within Windows 10 store data from all the times you used them. This type of data is not erased when you uninstall the program from your computer. It is very important that you delete this type of data so that do not take up unnecessary space on your hard drive.

The only way to delete this type of data is from registry cleaning Windows 10. The good news is that to delete such data, you do not have to do many things:

Registry cleaning

Registry cleaning is one of the core Windows system applications that strengthen the system, helping any user with the elimination of data from applications or programs that are no longer part of the team. Pay attention to how this type of data is erased:

Go to the Windows start menu In the search bar put the word ‘Registry cleaning’ In the results, choose the program ‘Registry cleaning’ Within the program, go to the ‘Edition’ section Put the name of the program you just uninstalled Immediately, all the remaining data from that program will appear. To delete this data, you just have to select the folders and select the ‘Delete’ option or press the ‘DELETE’ button

What can I do if my computer does not allow me to remove a program?

When your computer does not allow you to uninstall a program, you can do two things. The first thing is to go to the root folder of that program to look for an EXE extinction file that says ‘Uninstaller’, ‘Uninstall’, ‘Uninstaller’ or ‘Uninstall’. Once you find the file, you will have to run it.

The other thing you can do in this type of case is go for help the Microsoft technical support to solve the problem.