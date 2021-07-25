In the digital world there are countless means to satisfy our desires, the desire to meet people, interact and even link, will be present in many applications, there are of course applications that are intended for this ultimate purpose. The best dating apps will therefore play a leading role in our interaction process.

There is one in particular that brings us together within these lines, it is Grindr, the famous application to flirt and meet people, but especially guys, because it is intended for that specific purpose. It can even be downloaded for computers, which makes it easy to use and accessible.

Its widespread use is a topic that we can talk about for hours, so we will try to synthesize, and go directly to a very important topic which is knowing how to uninstall or eliminate an account in this application.

This desire can be motivated by various causes. Some opt for possible failures in achieving the update of Grindr on Android, and not being able to do so, they prefer to delete the account. There may be another very common cause that motivates users to want to remove Grindr from their livesIt is a question of coming across a dubious profile, and suspecting that he is an acquaintance.

If so, there are methods to identify a fake profile on Grindr, leading us to rethink the desire of wanting to remove or uninstall a Grindr account entirely. This can be a very clear option, since it has internal consequences in terms of accessibility and information that the user already has. Are things that we must consider and think about them before doing it.

It may be that the underlying desire is that the interface becomes monotonous for the user, and therefore prefers to finally abandon the application. But this may be due to a lack of knowledge of the particular functions offered by this application.

But if you decide that there is no going back, and you want to proceed to uninstall or delete and unsubscribe from a Grindr account entirely. Then we will tell you how to do it.

How to deactivate the Grindr flirt application from my mobile

Next, we will teach you how to deactivate your Grindr account from your mobile with a few easy and simple steps:

Open your Grindr account and click on the icon where your profile picture appears. Click on “Settings” located at the bottom of the panel that appears. Then Click on “Deactivate”. After pressing “Deactivate”, a range of options will appear, including: “Support”, “Close Session” and at the bottom, “Delete Account”. Press “Close Session”; When you do, the application will ask you if you want to back up the chat messages, media and tabs that you have, being able to select between “No, thanks” or “Backup Now”. In case you want to create a backup, you can do it manually by answering a questionnaire that will be available on your screen or simply by clicking on “Backup Now” which will be done automatically. If you do not want to make a backup, simply click on “Close Session” and when it asks you if you want to make a backup, click on “No Thanks” and you will automatically be out of the application, thus leaving it deactivated.

Steps to completely delete a Grindr account

We must make a specific clarification at this time, deleting the account is not the same as deleting or uninstalling the application. In this sense, delete the application, just erase the traces of it on the mobile, but the account still exists and can be seen by other users. Therefore, we must do an internal process within it, to achieve the objective.

On Windows PC or Mac

Grindr has focused its greatest attention on interaction through mobile devices, so if you want to delete your account, you must do so through a smart mobile device or Tablet, following the steps that we will mention below.

On Android

The process is quite similar to that of an iOS Device.

Open the application (you must have the account you want to delete in active or logged in session). Enter your profile and click on “settings” or on the gear icon. Click “Deactivate” and then “Delete Account” located at the bottom of the screen. Indicate the reason why you want to delete the account or you can just skip this step. Write a comment about how the app can improve the service. The system will require you to verify your account to be sure that you are the owner of it. Read the information shown on the screen and if you want to continue press “Delete Profile”.

On iOS

Open the app and log into your Grindr account. You must enter the “Settings” option and go to your profile screen, pressing the gear-shaped icon. Then you must go to the bottom of the screen and press the “Delete Profile” button. Next, a list will be displayed with several reasons why you want to delete your account, from which you must choose between them or simply skip this step. The application it will ask you to write a suggestion to improve your service. Write it down and then press “Next.” Write the word that the system will ask you for and then click on the “Delete Profile” button. Finally, read the information that will be provided to you and if you agree, press the button “Delete my Account and all data”.

What happens to my Grindr account if I uninstall or delete it?

In case you delete your Grindr account, automatically all the information on your profile disappearsThis includes the chats you have and all the data linked to your account.

Can it be temporarily disabled?

Of course you can deactivate your account of Grindr temporarily, you just have to follow the steps that we indicated in previous lines, that is, at the time we explain how to deactivate your Grindr account.

You will already know that if you do, you can decide between making a backup that saves all the information you have in your account or simply logging out. Being able easily activate it just by logging in when you want it.