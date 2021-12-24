Windows 11 comes with a large number of pre-installed applications. Many of them are useful for users since they allow you to play multimedia, view images or even set alarms. However, there are those who prefer to use their third-party applications instead of using those that are included with the operating system.

How to uninstall apps with a single command

We look for “PowerShell” and click on “Run as administrator”.

In the User Account Control window, click on Yes. We enter the following command and press Enter: Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers | Remove-AppxPackage

We will see that many errors appear in red. This is because many components vital to the operation of Windows 11 are actually applications. However, due to the importance of these components, PowerShell will not let us uninstall them.

If we now open the Start Menu, we will see that apps such as Mail and Calendar, Clock and Alarms, Photos or Movies and TV have disappeared.

How to recover pre-installed Windows 11 apps

The process to recover the pre-installed apps is identical to the previous one. We will have to launch PowerShell as administrator and, yes, write a different command that will allow us to recover the pre-installed Windows 11 applications. The command in question is the following:

Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)AppXManifest.xml"}

From Microsofters we recommend updating all pre-installed Windows 11 apps before uninstalling them. Many of them have renewed design and functionalities that do not appear until the update is made from the Microsoft Store. You may end up giving these new applications a try.