Adobe Flash Player is an application that can be classified as a browser add-on, which took care of the playback of multimedia files within the browser itself, also among its functions was the playback of files with SWF format.

It is currently an outdated app, unsupported and replaced by built-in HTML5 features. It is possible that you still have some traces of this add-on in your system that accompanied us for many years, but today it is necessary to remove completely for different reasons, among them the security of your system.

From which places can Flash Player be uninstalled?

In this post we will show you two efficient ways from where you can completely uninstall Flash Player from your system without leaving a trace of it.

In the Control panel

Depending on the version of the operating system you use, access the control panel of your system, then go to the programs and features section, look for the option “Uninstall programs”, then a list will appear with all the programs that you have in your computer, locate Adobe Flash Player and click the “Uninstall” button. For the uninstallation to be successful, you must have closed all the programs that use that complement, as for example all web browsers. The Windows uninstall wizard will ask you to confirm if you want to do this, select the “Yes” option and follow the instructions.

From the Flash Player uninstaller

It is common that traditional Flash Player uninstallation may not run properly, or there may be a trace of it left on our system, so Adobe has created its own uninstall wizard to ensure a root uninstall of each of the program’s records.

To obtain it, you must enter the following link: Adobe Flash Player uninstaller. Automatically, the download of the program will begin, save it in a location that you can remember.

When the download is complete, close all your current browsers and run the uninstaller. If I show you the message “Do you want to allow the following program to make changes to your computer?”, answer “Yes” and follow the instructions of the wizard.

It is also recommended to delete all the temporary files that may have remained on your system, for this you must go to the start of your system, then look for the option “Run” and in the window that opens paste the following line without the quotes “C: Windows system32 Macromed Flash”, press the “Ok” button, and a window will open with some folders with different names, you must delete all the content inside that folder, select all the elements and press the “Del” key. With this you should have erased all the rest of Flash Player from your computer. Restart your system and voila.

What can happen if the program is uninstalled?

Uninstalling this program will also eliminate the possibilities of receiving cyberattacks by viruses or exploits that may take advantage of the lack of security in it to enter our system, so uninstalling it will make our system a little more secure.

How do you replace Adobe Flash Player?

Migration has been taking place for some years of the functions that this program executed, integrating them in other more secure formats and giving a little more control in the hands of the programmers

HTML 5

The HTML5 web standard does not require the traditional activation of “Plugins”, since all multimedia content is integrated in the same source code of the page that it contains. Audio, video and all types of multimedia file elements are used natively, a graphic layer called Canvas is also used in this, so an additional complement is not necessary for the reproduction of said files, work that Flash had been doing Player.

Exported animation

All this movement has led web designers to start using exported animations, which is nothing more than creating an animation in an external video editing program such as Adobe After Effects and export it in a file with extension .SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics), which are vector graphics that have the ability to be resized, they can be animated or static. Because they are based on an XML (Extensible Markup Language) format, they are open standard and can store any type of information, as well as being compatible with practically all browsers that exist today.

All this combination of files has allowed programmers to make all kinds of animations more freely within the code of their web pages without the need to use additional multimedia players, so focus now is on animation quality and not in the compatibility of it.

What will happen to games that use Flash?

When Flash Player stopped having support, all the games that used this plug-in were in danger of disappearing as they did not have a player that would make them interpretable for users, but an initiative of a community of users and programmers has given the possibility that these games remain alive, since they are considered very valuable for being part of the history and evolution of video games.

This initiative is called Flashpoint and has already collected more than 38,000 games and 2,500 flash animations, this initiative works with an open source launcher where you can have access to this entire library of games offline.