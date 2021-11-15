WordPress is the most used web content manager globally: 64.1% of the websites that make use of a CMS (and 39.6% of the total) run on some version of this open source product developed by Auttomatic.

What many people do not know is that a WordPress installation does not necessarily equate to a single website: you can install on your web host a multisite WordPress, which allows you to configure and publish in several interrelated blogs from a single point and with a single user account.





The trick is that, starting from the original website (website.com), it is possible to create others in subdomains (site2.website.com) or in subdirectories (website.com/site2).

Steps to follow

How can we achieve that if we already have a website running on WordPress? Let’s review the steps to take:

Let’s access (through Cpanel or FTP) the file wp-config.php of the current website. Next, let’s insert the following line of text in it, just before the comment that reads “/ That’s all, stop editing! Happy blogging. / “:

define (‘WP_ALLOW_MULTISITE’, true);





Let’s access the administration area (website.com/wp-admin) of the site and go to ‘Tools> Network Configuration’ in the side menu.





We will access a screen titled “Create a network of WordPress sites” in which we can choose if we want to choose to create the new websites in subdomains or in subdirectories of the original.





On the same screen, we must specify the title of the blog network, and the administrator’s e-mail address.

Once that screen is completed, WordPress will show us two code fragments for us to copy, the first we must copy and paste it just below the one we already added in wp-config.php, and the second in the file .htaccess (located in the same directory and that includes configuration instructions for the web server).





Once that is done, we will have to log in to WordPress again. Now, in the top bar, we will see a new drop-down menu called ‘My sites’, which will show us options to manage both the new blog network as a whole and the original website.





Accessing ‘Network Administrator> My Sites’ will show us the list of network sites (at this time, only the original should be present) and we can create the first of the new sub-sites by clicking on the ‘Add new’ button) .





In the new screen, we will be allowed to specify the URL of the new site, its title, language and the administrator’s e-mail. Click on ‘Add site’.





Now, if you return to the ‘My sites’ menu, you will see that the newly created subweb has been added to the list, and you will be able to manage it from that menu.