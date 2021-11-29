Video meetings are much needed today. These are used to talk without any problem with people who are in another place. In view of the need for communication through video calls They all have is that there are several video meeting platforms.

One of the best platforms for video meetings is Microsoft Teams. Such a platform belongs to the Microsoft company and offers many features. In short, you we will show how to turn off the mic of the device with which you are connected to the Teams meeting.

How do I turn off my microphone in a meeting in Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft Teams is widely used by people who work remotely and by those who study remotely. This is due to call privacy is completely guaranteed and even these calls are always maintained without failures.

One of the best things about Teams is that the platform never has errors and the video call service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Now, pay attention to the instructions that we will give you on how to turn off the microphone of your account in a Teams meeting from a mobile device and from a PC:

If you are using Teams on a PC

In the case of computers, Teams can be used through the program that Microsoft created for the platform and also from the web using an internet browser. No matter where you are connected to Teams from, you must follow the directions that we will give you To turn off the microphone during a meeting:

Open the program or log into your Teams account from a web browser Customize a meeting or if you don’t connect to a meeting Then click on the microphone-shaped button Wait for it to turn opaque and voila

You need to know that when the microphone icon is green it is because it is activated and everything you say can be heard. On the other hand, when this microphone icon is opaque, it means that it is deactivated and nothing you say can be heard.

Knowing this will help you accurately identify when a microphone is muted. Thanks to this kind of knowledge, you will avoid saying something inappropriate during the video conference.

From a mobile device

From mobile devices, regardless of the system they have, Teams can be accessed through the app it can download on Play Store, App Store and through the web. Shortly, it will show how to activate the Teams microphone during a video conference, regardless of whether you have accessed from the web or from the application:

Enter the Teams website or open the application Login to your account Create a meeting or connect to a meeting to which you are invited Now, lightly press the microphone-shaped button Wait for it to turn opaque and everything will be ready

By default, when you connect to a meeting within Microsoft Teams the microphone is activated. That is why whenever you connect to a meeting, you must be careful to deactivate it so that no one can hear what you are saying. Another thing to keep in mind is that every time you want to speak in the video meeting, you will have to turn the mic on and off.

How to turn off your microphone within Microsoft Teams using your keyboard?

With the computer there is a way to turn off the microphone in Teams using the keyboard. Of course, this method was only used in the Microsoft Teams program and cannot be used from the Microsoft Teams website. However, pay attention to how the microphone is turned off and on using the keyboard:

Turn on the computer Connect it to internet Start the Microsoft Teams program press the keyboard buttons ‘CTRL’ plus ‘Caps Lock’ and the letter ‘M’

With this combination you will deactivate the microphone whenever you want. To reactivate it during a conference, you just have to re-combine the same keys mentioned above and the mic will activate immediately.

How to mute another user’s microphone in Teams without being an administrator?

There is no trick to disable another user’s microphone connected to the Teams conference without us being the one who hosted the meeting. The only way to block someone else’s microphone in a conference is for you to manage it.

However, if you are the one who created the conference, you can disable the microphones from other people as follows:

Open the Teams app or program Create the meeting and wait for people to connect to it Press the icon that shows the participant list Press the microphone icon that any participant has and the microphone will be locked

By blocking a user’s microphone within a Teams meeting, that person you will not be able to reactivate the mike to speak at the meeting. When you want that person to speak again, you will have to repeat the same process, but this time you will activate the microphone.