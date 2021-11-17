How to turn off a mobile without the power button

If the power button on your smartphone is damaged you should not panic, as there are solutions that allow you to perform its functions quickly and easily.

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, so it is necessary to take care of them in the best way to keep them in good condition. However, despite how careful you may be, accidents are the order of the day and your mobile may be at risk.

There are several things that can be damaged or broken on a smartphone, and The power button is one of them, which would represent a real headache. That is why, below we will tell you what you can do to turn off your mobile without the power button. We recommend that you keep reading until the end.

How to turn off an Android mobile without the power button

If you have an Android mobile with problems in the power button, you can try one of the following tips to be able to turn it off:

Test using the schedule shutdown feature

Some devices may have a scheduled shutdown option in the accessibility settings menu. As you can imagine, this function allows you to program in advance when to turn off your smartphone, therefore, if you need to turn off the phone and the power button does not work, this is a good alternative.

Remap the power button

You can use third-party applications to reassign the volume controls or any other button that your mobile may have, including the ignition. These apps work without having to root your phone and are a great way to fix a hardware failure with the power button.

Once the function has been reassigned to another button, you can hold it down to turn off the device as you normally would. Our recommendations in this case are Button Mapper or Buttons remapper, which are two Android apps that can help you in these emergency cases.

Download | Button Mapper | Remapper buttons

You can also use ADB

Extreme problems require extreme solutions and this is one of these situations. Something you can try is use ADB to shut down or restart the phone through your PC. However, you should note that this method requires USB debugging to be enabled and the default connection mode is set to “file transfer” instead of “just load”.

Once you have ADB drivers installed on your computer, connect your mobile, Open a PowerShell menu and use the ADB restart or ADB shutdown commands to restart the mobile.

How to turn off an iPhone without the power button

If you are an iOS user, you should know that you can also turn off your iPhone, even if the power button doesn’t work. These are the steps you will have to follow to do it:

Open the menu Setting from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Click on the option General.

Scroll down and tap To turn off.

Once the shutdown screen appears, turn on the slider to turn off the smartphone.

Alternatively, you can also enable the floating home button to quickly lock the screen if the power button is not working. You just have to comply with the following steps:

Enter the menu Setting from your smartphone.

from your smartphone. Select option Accessibility.

Tap on Touch.

Then press Assistive Touch.

After the floating start button, click on it.

click on it. To finish, click on Lock screen.

You can also click on the option Plus to restart your device.

