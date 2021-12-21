Some computers can improve their performance by disabling this feature.

One of the advantages that Windows 10 offers and that makes this operating system very easy to use for users is the possibility of searching for applications, files and settings by simply pressing the Windows button or the start menu button and writing what we are looking for in it. When we opt for this solution, Windows 10 will show us the best matches it has found for our search and this process is done through indexing.

How to turn indexing on or off

The function I just discussed is very good and very practical, but may adversely affect the performance of our equipment, especially if we do not have very powerful hardware or if we want to find that extra speed that we can achieve with small configurations.

Therefore, we can gain some performance and speed in our operating system if we choose to disable that function, and this is achieved in the following way:

Press the key combination Windows + R

Write services.msc and click OK

and click OK Locate the named service Windows Search and right-click on it

and right-click on it Stop or start the service to stop or resume indexing

Once this change is made, In principle, it should not be necessary to restart our computer, but whenever we choose to make changes at the operating system level, it is something we recommend doing, since this way we make sure that all the changes are implemented and that we are working with the new configuration.

After stopping this service, the automatic indexing of the operating system will stop, but If we want to have this functionality again, it would only be necessary to start it again and everything would be as it was at the beginning.

Therefore, If you want to gain some performance at the cost of not making use of indexing, you already know that in just four steps you will achieve it without major problem and without any risk, in addition, you can reverse the change at any time.

