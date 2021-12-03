Every so often it is advisable to update the list of channels on our television, to know if new channels have been added or any improvement has been implemented in them. It is generally a simple process, although somewhat tedious and repetitive in case we get out of order. In Android TV we find some additional function that is worth mentioning, that is why in this article we show you how to tune a Smart TV with said operating system.

More and more televisions have Android TV as standard, such as Smart TVs from Xiaomi, Sony, TCL, Philips, among others. Have a ‘universal’ operating system it makes things easier for us when it comes to following a series of steps, since generally the interface of the menu is more similar, with some small differences.

Prerequisites

First of all, it is good to check that we have correctly configured our WiFi network on the TV, and that we have the system fully updated. In addition, it is also advisable to have our Google account configured on the television, especially to activate extra functionalities and allow the television to offer us personalized suggestions.

Last, and perhaps most importantly, we must make sure that the coaxial cable that connects to the antenna is correctly plugged into our TV. Once the checks are done, we are ready to configure our television channels.

Tune our Android TV

To tune our television to DTT channels, just follow these simple steps:

Enter the section ‘Settings’ from our TV.

Select the tab ‘TV’ .

Enter the option ‘Channel search’ .

Select from one of the options: Antenna, Cable, Satellite .

Wait for the search process to finish.





The nomenclatures may differ from one manufacturer to another, but for Android TV those would be practically all the steps to follow. It must be borne in mind that, depending on our access to the channels, we will have to choose between antenna, cable or satellite. Generally, the option to choose will always be an antenna, since the main providers in Spain offer us a decoder with an HDMI connection to access their services and which is accessed through a source independent of TV.

Once we have obtained the channels, it is advisable to take a look at the list to check that they are in order and that they work correctly. If they are messy and you like chaos, you can leave them like that, but otherwise, you can edit both the list and the name of the channels, and even delete them. In addition, we can also add any of them to the favorites list to always have quick access to the channels we watch the most.

Through the ‘TDT Channels’ app





In case we want to opt for another alternative that involves an internet connectionWe can also access TV channels through the ‘TDT Channels’ app. Of course, to download it you will need a file manager installed on our television that can manipulate APK files.

This web application collects practically all the DTT channels in Spain, and even some international ones. We can access each of the channels by clicking on its logo. Although there are some that cannot be accessed directly, the app offers us a link to go directly to the channel in question. This can happen on some Mediaset or Atresmedia channels.

In case we do not want to install this application on our television, there is another alternative in relation to this app. And it is also we have the option to cast the channels through Chromecast, or any device that supports streaming. In this way, if we access the TDTChannels website through mobile, or download its official APK from the website, we can send the content of these channels from an Android or iOS phone to the TV.

The main disadvantage of viewing content this way is advertising. And it is that if we are not subscribed to the different services provided by the networks to watch television over the Internet, we will have to wait to be able to skip the advertising and see the channel we want. However, there are other alternatives that involve external applications or IPTV lists.