The Mi Fit application is a software that has accompanied us since Xiaomi launched its first version of the popular Xiaomi Mi Band on the market. Since then, numerous products have passed through it to be able to dump all our data regarding healthFrom smart watches or bracelets to scales and other wellness products.

Recently, we have seen how the company has launched its new app called “Xiaomi Wear” With which we already have to synchronize devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Watch, Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite and others. Luckily, the Asian firm gives us the possibility to dump all our data from Mi Fit to Xiaomi Wear so that they are not forgotten, and in this post we show you how you can do it in a simple way.

How to dump all your information from Mi Fit to Xiaomi Wear

Apparently, Everything indicates that Mi Fit is an application that has its days numberedThe majority of new Xiaomi products related to the health of our body that can be connected to a mobile app already do so with Xiaomi Wear. This seems to indicate a clear transition to a new software on which the company is putting all its efforts in order to improve it in optimization and usability.

Therefore, Xiaomi itself offers us a simple mechanism thanks to which we will be able to recover and dump all our data stored in Mi Fit so that we can view them directly from Xiaomi Wear. To be able to carry it out, You will have to follow these steps:





Open your Xiaomi Wear application and access the “Profile” section

Once on this screen, click on the option “Transfer from My Fit” and select “Transfer”

When we have accessed this menu, our phone’s browser will open and We will have to access our Xiaomi account indicating our username and password or log in through a social network.





Once we have logged in, the system will ask us for access to Xiaomi Wear to be able to read all the data referring to our profile such as steps, calories, user ID, and so on. And voila, immediately afterwards our Xiaomi Wear app will start again and all the data related to the training history and other health data stored in Mi Fit will be downloaded.