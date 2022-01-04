The Pokémon gamer community can enjoy the Gen 4 Pokémon remakes, featuring Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, in which Trainers will go back to work towards their ultimate goal of catching them all, which is quite a huge task, which It will require us to trade some Pokémon.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, in addition to hunting Legendaries and hard-to-find creatures like Spiritomb, the exchange of Pokémon plays an important role in completing your Pokédex, since some species can only evolve to their final form when they are exchanged with others. Trainers

How to Trade Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon

If you want to trade with other Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Trainers, you will need to visit the Union Room, which is upstairs in any Pokémon Center. Here, you will have the option of trading locally or online. To trade locally with Trainers who are on the same network connection as you, go up the escalator and speak to the nurse in the middle.

Once inside, approach a player with a snack and talk to him to start an exchange. If you want to trade globally with other players online, go down the escalator and speak to the nurse in the middle. Unlike local trading, you will need to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to trade globally.

Once you’ve received your first badge in the city of Oreburgh, visit the basement of a Pokémon Center and you’ll unlock the ability to trade locally or globally by pressing Y at any point in the game, which is much more convenient!