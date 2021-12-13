How to tell the difference between a pimple and a cold sore?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

If you feel a slight stinging and notice redness around the edge of your lip, you may be wondering if it’s a pimple or a cold sore. Read on to learn how to differentiate them.

Differentiating between a pimple and a cold sore can be a crucial question when you wake up in the morning and notice a slightly painful red bump near your lip. Although they are very different skin problems, at first they can be quite similar.

Asking this question is crucial. It is not a matter of simple curiosity, but the fact of recognizing the difference will depend on the treatment.

In this article we will discuss both types: herpes and acne pimples. From their characteristics, we will learn to distinguish them.

Characteristics of the grains

Pimples or blackheads occur when a pore becomes blocked, due to fat and the accumulation of dead cells. Then bacteria that are on the same skin enter and an infection occurs.

Shortly before appearing, it can be felt as a small bump under the skin that is tender in the area. Then the pimple manifests itself in the form of a red bump. Within days, a point of pus is shown.

The grains They can appear almost anywhere on the skin of the face: forehead, nose, cheeks and even on the edge of the lip. In this last location it is not always possible to differentiate between a pimple and herpes. However, pimples do not appear on the vermilion of the lip (raised area where the lipstick is applied), but only reach the white line.

This disease is quite common. In adolescence, almost everyone has pimples or blackheads. However, there is also acne in adults.

And although it is not contagious, Yes, it is possible for acne to spread on the face if we do not take precautions. In this sense, it is recommended that the person does not touch the grains, since bacteria can be dispersed.

When acne is widespread, it is easy to tell apart, but initially it is only one or two pimples.

How to identify a cold sore?

Any infection caused by herpes simplex virus (VHS) is called herpes, generally. It can affect different areas of the body, with a preference for the mucous membranes.

Cold sores can be spread through saliva or through contact with infected people. It is appropriate to point out that it is contagious very easily and is quite frequent. It is estimated that 70% of people have it at some time.

While it doesn’t always cause breakouts, the most common is that it manifests in the form of one or more blisters. These are red. One way to tell the difference between a pimple and a cold sore is by the bubbly appearance of the latter.

On the other hand, herpes can form directly on the upper lip. But it also appears around the mouth, under the lower lip, or between the mouth and the nose.

Regarding symptoms, herpes is mildly painful, burns, and the skin around it feels tight. Even moments before its appearance these sensations are experienced.

Eventually, the blisters burst, oozing fluid. Then a scab forms that falls off.

Differences between a pimple and a cold sore

While there are some similarities, it is possible to differentiate between a pimple and a cold sore. Let’s see what are the aspects that distinguish them the most.

Shape

When it appears, herpes is a bubble; but when there are several together, they look like a set of islands. Whereas the grain is a bulge with a more rounded shape.

Color

When surfacing, herpes is clear, pearly in color. The grain is rather red, like an irritation.

Then the herpes turns yellowish. For its part, the grain at maturity shows a white point.

Location

Pimples can appear on the edge of the lip, but never inside. This is one of the features that best allows us to differentiate between a pimple and a herpes.

Texture

At first, herpes is soft and yields to the touch, although it should not be touched. When it dries it becomes rough; becomes a dry scab, like a wound. The texture of the grain is more similar to that of the skin, although the pus when it comes out is soft.

Duration

In herpes, the blisters can remain for several days until they break open and crust over. In total it is 2 or 3 weeks.

The duration of a pimple can vary between 3 and 7 days if it is not touched or squeezed. Otherwise, it can be irritated for more than a week.

Consequences

Herpes disappears without leaving marks or scars, although it can reappear in the same place. However, pimples can leave marks in the form of holes, grooves or scars, especially when manipulated.

Reactivation

After the first infection, HSV remains inactive but latent in the body, throughout life. It may not appear again, although it tends to be reactivated by stress, alterations in the immune system or fever.

Treating pimples and cold sores

In the case of VHS, the outbreak subsides on its own with time. However, there are antiviral medications to help ease the discomfort.

These, taken at the beginning of an outbreak, can reduce the severity and duration of the episode. There are also natural treatments for cold sores that include black tea, yogurt, tomato, baking soda, and honey.

Also lip balms and ointments are useful, to avoid the appearance of dryness and cracking. Something very important is that these medications should be applied with a swab, not with the fingers.

For its part, there are several alternatives for grains. In general, the topical acne treatment based on creams and ointments with salicylic acid, alpha hydroxy acids, benzoyl peroxide, among others.

Cold sores tend to be located on the inside of the lip. The grain, on the other hand, remains on the periphery.

Can pimples and cold sores be prevented?

In the case of grains, it could be said that some triggers for acne breakouts are controllable. Hence, as a starting point, maintaining proper skin cleansing and reducing the consumption of foods high in fat are considered good measures. Although recently the relationship between diet and acne has been questioned.

For cold sores, measures must be taken to prevent it from spreading, both in the same person and in contagion to others. In this order of ideas, it is very important to avoid bursting or touching the sores, kissing others or having them use our objects when there is an outbreak.

Also, if you are a person prone to cold sores, it is good that you take note of what are the circumstances or events that trigger the outbreaks. This will make it easier to prevent or avoid its occurrence.

