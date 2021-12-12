The macro sensor can be very useful to capture even the smallest details of an object. Although its possibilities are almost endless, it should be noted that not all Xiaomi phones have this practical function. However, those who do have it, have at their disposal a ideal tool to make what is small big.

Despite its prowess, the macro lens is ignored by the vast majority of users. For that reason, below we offer you a series of Useful tips and tricks for taking macro photos with your Xiaomi. If you want to make the most of this feature of your mobile, then read on.

How to activate macro mode on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

The macro sensor is a type of lens that is responsible for magnifying the object to be photographed. In the case of Xiaomi and Android mobiles, the macro is has the particularity of being able focus 2 to 3 centimeters away between the device and the lens.

To activate the macro camera in MIUI, all you have to do is open the Camera application on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile and then press the icon with the three horizontal lines to enter the settings menu. Once inside you must press the macro symbol, which is represented with the figure of a flower.

Tips and Tricks for Using the Macro Lens

Taking a photo with the macro lens can be intimidating for some. However, with the tips and tricks that we bring to you, you will see the many benefits of working with this function. Also, these tips you can carry them out in any terminal with macro. So without further ado, let’s get down to it.

1. Keep your lenses clean

It may sound like a no-brainer. However, when taking photos with the macro camera, the imperfections in the shot caused by dust spots are much more noticeable. Since this is a close-up shot, it is essential keep the camera lens as clean as possible.

2. Approach the target without fear

Remember that the macro lens is designed to enlarge small lenses. Normally in Xiaomi mobiles, this sensor must be located at a distance of 2 to 3 centimeters from the object to be photographed. If you don’t get close enough the camera is most likely not focused enough and get a blurry photo.

Therefore, the best thing when taking a macro photograph with your Xiaomi is to approach without fear. The closer you get to the goal, the better results you will get.

3. Turn off autofocus

Autofocus is a very useful function for taking pictures. However, when it comes to macro photos, it is more advisable to use manual focus. When activating the macro sensor, the autofocus may not work properly, since it would take too long to focus on the subject.

That is why if you want to obtain a more accurate photo with the macro camera of your Xiaomi, activate manual focus to avoid problems. You just have to get closer to the target and touch a point on the screen so that the lens focuses and you can take a shot with maximum clarity.

4. Change your point of view

When it comes to taking photos with your Xiaomi camera, it is not enough just to get close to the target and shoot. It is very important that, in these cases, you try to try different angles to get the most out of the element to be photographed.

Likewise, don’t just pan the camera. Move the object as well, as long as possible. Since the macro sensor is intended for small objects, let your imagination run wild and try different scenarios and positions.

5. Adjust the exposure

Making use of the rest of the MIUI camera settings is also essential to achieve exceptional macro photography. Set a suitable exposure, for example, can help you get an image more in line with what you are looking for.

To adjust the exposure of your Xiaomi, just you must focus on the objective to be photographed and then press and hold a point on the screen. With this gesture you can adjust the exposure of the camera just by sliding the sidebar. In this way, you can do tests with the object to see if all the details of it can be appreciated.

6. Let your imagination fly

Photography is not an exact science. Get amazing photos it’s a matter of test after test. For this reason, if you want to get the most out of the macro lens of your Xiaomi, go to the flowers in your garden, your pets or the entrance mat and start practicing.

Of course, each result will be different and will be through experimentation that you will eventually learn to use all the elements to your advantage.

So next time you take out your Xiaomi to take a macro photo, put into practice all the tips that we have shared with you. If you are curious about which Xiaomi devices have this practical function, here we leave you all the Xiaomi that have a macro camera.