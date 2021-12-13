Currently, WhatsApp is considered the most used messaging application in the world. This is due to the ease of use since you can use it just by having a phone number in any country in the world.

This application allows you to send almost any kind of files like text documents, photos, videos and others. That is why it is one of the most used by people, recently WhatsApp has presented the option to add shortcuts and one of these accesses is that of the camera. Now, pay attention so you know how to do it.

How can you quickly take a photo on WhatsApp?

There are times when we are in a certain place and we have to take a quick photo to send it to your status or some chat. But for you to do this you have to open the WhatsApp application and then locate the camera. There are several ways to do this faster regardless of whether it is from WhatsApp Web or in the app.

From WhatsApp Web

In WhatsApp Web You can get to quickly take and send photos to your added contacts because in WhatsApp Web you cannot add it to your status. You’re just going to have to open WhatsApp on your computer, this is a process that will be done from a specific chat.

To do this, the photo you want to send will already have to be on the saved PC, then you will go to the chat to which you want to send the image. Beside the WhatsApp writing bar you will see the icon of a click, when you press it you will be able to choose the images you want to send. After choosing them you will have to edit them and you can press the enter key and they will be sent.

To do it faster you can have the file explorer open in the folder where the photos to be sent are located. Now you will mark the images and drag them to the chat that will receive the photos and you can send them by pressing the enter button.

On a mobile device

The way you can take quick photos on WhatsApp is from the app. For this you have to open the WhatsApp app, when you open the application you will only have to slide the screen from the left edge to the right. This way you will have the camera loaded and you can take all the photos and videos you wantYou can also edit them with the options that WhatsApp gives you.

How to create a shortcut to WhatsApp camera to take quick photos?

From a phone, you will be able to take the photos you want as quickly as possible, without even opening the WhatsApp app, but we have to tell you that this is a trick that will only work in Android system devices. This is based on making an exclusive shortcut for the WhatsApp camera.

For this you have to go to the app menu of your phone, here you are going to press and hold the WhatsApp icon. Here you will see several options and one of the last will be the camera. After you press it you will be able to add the shortcut on the screen of your cell phone and you will only open the WhatsApp camera.

The good thing about this feature is that you can move this shortcut to the part of the screen where it is best for you to place it, as this can be moved anywhere on the phone.

Why can’t you take quick photos via WhatsApp?

There are several reasons why you will not be able to use this new feature added by WhatsApp to the application. One of these reasons is that the application is not updated to the latest version. That is why it is recommended that you update it as quickly as possible if you want to enjoy this function.

Another reason is that android version do not allow it. So far this function is not included in cell phones that have Android 5,6 and 7, so you will have to wait for it to be available for these older versions of the system.