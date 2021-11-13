One of the best things when it comes to post a photo or share a post in Messenger is that it allows you to tag other people you have on your friends list. By tagging a post to someone else, that same post will show up on your profile as if it had been posted by the other user.

Some people still don’t know how to use this Facebook feature. If that is your case, keep reading this article, since then we will be showing how to tag a person on facebook and some other things such as why Messenger does not allow other people to be tagged.

What do you have to consider when tagging a person in this app?

Before tag a post to a person Within Facebook you have to think if that person would like you to tag that publication. If not, it is best not to label anything at all. However, there is one other thing to consider before tagging your post to that person.

If you want tagged people to be able to add it to their story

Once you tag a photo to another user, that person will have the ability to share said photo on your facebook story. If for some things you don’t want that person to share your photo, then don’t tag it. Now if there are no problems with this kind of thing, you don’t need to worry about anything.

What is the way to tag your friends to a story within Messenger?

There are several ways to tag a person from the Facebook application for mobile phones. However, with Messenger you can only label people within the stories section, since it is the only thing that can be uploaded from such application.

To tag a person from Facebook Lite or normal Facebook, you have to press the ‘Add a story’ icon. Once you have clicked here, you will have to Add the photo and then press the option that says tag friends. After you have finished tagging the people you want, you only need to press the publish story option.

Facebook stories are actually very helpful. But the bad thing about these is that they cannot be programmed as well as the publications that the platform allows you to upload. Now, if you want to schedule a photo, you will have to do it from the ‘Add a status update’ section and not from the ‘Add a story’ option.

From the history section in Messenger

From the Messenger app for phones, the process of publishing a story changes a bit, but it is still very simple. First, find the Messenger application on your mobile, open it and then press the history section.

In the option ‘Add to history’ you will to select what kind of story do you want to upload, if only a text, a video or an image. Then edit the image if you want and finish by pressing the action that says add to story.

When uploading a photo on this platform it is recommended that you change the privacy so that other people that you don’t have on your friends list can’t see the content that always goes up in your profile. This privacy change can be done from the Facebook app and also from the facebook web.

When you have already published the content

Once you have uploaded the story, they cannot be tagged. If you want to tag a person in your story you will have to delete the Photo, re-upload the image and tag the people you want. Due to details like this it is that whenever you are going to upload a photo in which there are other people you have to take advantage of the moment and tag them at once.

So that later you don’t have to repeat the whole process again. This is true of both Facebook and the Messenger application, so it is not worth wasting time looking for a solution. Also, the best of tag in the photos you upload in the stories is that you will know how many people have seen the story. Also, this way you will know which people may perhaps start to follow the other person.

How to change the style of the label sticker in this app?

Stickers within Messenger can be changed when uploading a story. To do this, you only have to press the icon with the shape of a label and a happy face. Once you do you can freely select the sticker that you like the most, whenever you want to use this sticker you can do it.

In addition, you can also choose or not that sticker each time the app is updated. Since Messenger and Facebook receive a new update new emojis, new stickers and even some new functions are added.

Why won’t Messenger let you tag a person in a story?

Maybe sometime when you wanted to upload a story in Messenger the application did not allow it. This failure can be caused by various things, one of the most frequent failures is the Messenger application in general, due to cell phone or internet connection reasons.

When Messenger doesn’t allow you to upload a story, you should try at least three things. These three things are check internet connection, clear the application cache data. In case the two things mentioned above do not help you, you would have to uninstall the application and reinstall it.