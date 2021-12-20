The best way to give any computer a second life is to replace the old mechanical hard drive with an SSD. However, many of the older drives worked in IDE mode. With this mode, when changing the hard disk, we see that SSD drive does not reach its maximum read and write speeds. Therefore, we will have to change this mode both in Windows 10 and in the BIOS of the computer in question.

How to boot into safe mode to switch to AHCI mode

Before making any changes to BIOS, we boot Windows 10 in the usual way, still in IDE mode.

We open the Command Prompt (as administrator), typing “cmd” in Windows 10 search. Then, right-click on the first result and click “Run as administrator.”

We enter the following command and press Enter. bcdedit /set {current} safeboot minimal Restart your computer and enter BIOS to switch between IDE and AHCI. Save the changes and start the computer. Windows 10 will enter Safe Mode. We reopen the Command Prompt, as administrator, in the same way as in step 1. We write the following command and press Enter. bcdedit /deletevalue {current} safeboot We reboot one more time and Windows 10 will automatically boot with the AHCI drivers.

For Windows 11 computers, you do not need to review these settings. Due to the minimum requirements of the new Microsoft operating system, manufacturers ship computers or components with AHCI or RAID mode enabled by default.