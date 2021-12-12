We show you two ways to surf the internet from the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch it is not a device designed to surf the internet Due to its small screen, Apple has not developed an app like Safari for your watch. However, it is likely that in certain situations we have to access the internet, and we do not have the iPhone at hand, something that can happen if you have an Apple Watch with LTE, it is one of its best functions.

In this case, not having Safari can be a problem. But don’t worry because we have two ways to surf the internet from our Apple Watch. If necessary, this you should do.

Add a “web browser” from Messages

There is a small trick to be able to enter the internet taking advantage of the Messages app. Although we do not have a browser like Safari, the Apple Watch is capable of loading entire web pages, including Google:

Enter the Messages app on your iPhone. Send yourself a message with a link to Google or another website. On Apple Watch Series 7, go to Messages. Tap on the link to Google. A browser will open where you can search for what you want.

We may have problems with certain websites and when performing searches, but for exceptional cases this trick can help us.

Download the μBrowser app

Another option is download a web browser app for the Apple Watch, and μBrowser is practically the only alternative what we have. This browser allows us to access the internet and navigate from our Apple Watch as if it were an iPhone, with the peculiarities of such a small screen.

It must be recognized that it is not very comfortable to navigate from the Apple Watch, also with μBrowser we can find some problems with loading images and sources from different websites. But nevertheless, works surprisingly well and it can help us at any time when we need to access the internet and we do not have the iPhone nearby.

μBrowser allows us search the web by entering a url directly, and from the iPhone app we can set our favorites. The app is available in the App Store at a price of 0.99 euros. It requires to have at least iOS 15 on the iPhone and watchOS 8 on your Apple Watch.

These are the two ways to surf the internet from our wrist with the Apple Watch. It is something that can be useful at any time and is worth knowing.

