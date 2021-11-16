One of them has to do with an all-powerful creature named Wither and that is considered one of the strongest enemies that you can find in Minecraft. However, you will not run into it in a normal and ordinary way, you will have to build a totem to invoke it.

What do you need for it

For the Wither to appear you will need certain items. These are only found available in the Nether, so to access you will need several blocks of Obsidian. Once you are inside hell you will need two elements.

The first one is the Sand of soulsGet 4 blocks of it. Don’t worry it’s pretty easy to find by the castles. On the other hand, the second object that you will need is something more complicated to obtain. This is the Wither Skeleton Skull.