Minecraft to this day it is still one of the most popular video games of recent years. The monthly flow of players reaches surprising, but many users still do not know all the secrets that hides the work of Mojang, that there are not few …
One of them has to do with an all-powerful creature named Wither and that is considered one of the strongest enemies that you can find in Minecraft. However, you will not run into it in a normal and ordinary way, you will have to build a totem to invoke it.
What do you need for it
For the Wither to appear you will need certain items. These are only found available in the Nether, so to access you will need several blocks of Obsidian. Once you are inside hell you will need two elements.
The first one is the Sand of soulsGet 4 blocks of it. Don’t worry it’s pretty easy to find by the castles. On the other hand, the second object that you will need is something more complicated to obtain. This is the Wither Skeleton Skull.
To get hold of them you must eliminate the wither skeletons spawned in Nether Fortresses. The problem is that they are very powerful enemies that cause us the decomposition effect when they hit us, which will cause our health to progressively decrease. In addition, the probability that the object will drop is not exactly high … worst of all, the invocation requires three skulls.
Let’s do it
If you already have the necessary materials, it is time to bring the Wither. The procedure is really simple. First of all, you will need to place the Arena of Souls in ‘T’ shape.
After that, the only thing left to do is place the three wither skeleton skulls on the upper blocks. You must take into account two things: the first is that one of the skulls must be the last element that you put; The second thing is that just when you deposit the last head in the remaining Soul Arena, the enemy will appear instantly.
When you summon it, you will have a few seconds to prepare, since it remains temporarily petrified until it fully refills its health. During this short period it is totally invulnerable, so it is advisable that use different potions to increase your stats.
If you defeat it you will get a Nether star, an item that can only be obtained through this enemy and that will be of great help in the manufacture of the lighthouse.