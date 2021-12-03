How to Store Cleaning Products Safely

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Find a safe and ventilated place for cleaning supplies. Otherwise, these could become a potential risk. Discover other tips.

Storing cleaning products is an activity that many ignore. However, it is necessary to do so, and safely. In this way, Potential risks of poisoning or intoxication are avoided for all the inhabitants of the house, including animals and plants.

Keep in mind that, for the most part, commercial cleaning supplies have toxic components. Hence the importance of handling them well, even when they are not being used. Let’s see in detail some tips to save them correctly.

7 relevant measures for storing cleaning products

Optimal storage is important. You do not want to put the safety of yours at risk. We explain everything you need to know about it.

1. Find a safe place

A hidden space is ideal. Cleaning products should be out of sight, not only because they do not add anything to aesthetics, but because most come in containers that are brightly colored and attractive to children. They are even a risk for pet holders.

The solution? Store chemicals in a closed, ventilated room. Although in many homes this is impossible, unless it is custom made, you can opt for a closet with doors.

Ideally, store your cleaning products in ventilated spaces. However, these should be safe, out of the reach of children or pets.

2. Ventilate the place

The area you have designated to store your equipment and your cleaning products may be the hallway, the bathroom, the kitchen or perhaps the garage. This is fine as long as you ventilate the place regularly.

What happens is that all chemical emanates vapors which, if concentrated, can be toxic. Consider doing it at least once a week.

Any expired product can become dangerous, whether ingested or not. It turns out that the components that chemicals are made from tend to react – sort of collapsing with each other – and form a very harmful mixture.

So things, a periodic review of the labels is prudent to dispose of chemicals whose expiration date has passed.

4. Always use the original container

Do not pour the contents of the products into other containers, less if these are for food. This is a very common practice; Many people find original packaging unappealing. However, it could lead to serious consequences, such as poisoning, for example.

It takes only a slight oversight to overlook that an acidic substance is being ingested instead of juice. Secondly, it is not enough just to rinse the bottle of a chemical product in order to use it to pack other things.

Keep in mind that cleaning products are concentrated, so they impregnate the surfaces that contain them.

5. Get some cleaning organizers

Leave the mess behind! You do not need a cleaning cart like the ones used in hotels, but it is advisable that you have a smaller organizer or cleaning basket. This will allow you to have the products that you use frequently on hand to move them in groups during housework.

6. Keep order at all times

Organize and clean the area where you will store cleaning supplies and supplies. In addition to keeping all the corners of the house impeccable, you will be able to keep track of the items you have. In this way, you will have better control of what you need on your next trip to the supermarket.

7. Classify and order by type of product

Having everything classified and organized is a very practical measure when looking for a specific product. A widely used criterion is to select by the function of the product. For example, glass cleaners, multipurpose and sponges in one set; or, boxes for specific purposes: one for the bathroom, one for the kitchen, and so on.

You should use transparent, deep plastic boxes with a lid. Label them based on the criteria you chose. In this way, you can better place it in the closet.

If you classify your products by functionality, you will facilitate the order in your storage space.

Some substances that you can find in cleaning products

Most of the chemical agents in cleaning products are effective and controlled substances to achieve a thorough cleaning. You should only use and store them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Phosphates are used in many laundry detergents.

Phthalates are a family of chemicals that you will find in the description of various household cleaning products.

Chlorine is undoubtedly the best known to all. It is a key component in household bleaches.

It is a key component in household bleaches. Sodium lauryl sulfate is another component in cleaning products. Its main function is to cause foam.

For fewer risks, opt for alternative cleaning products

Today, alternative products are very present in homes that seek to be more environmentally friendly. On the other hand, they are usually cheaper, without detriment to their effectiveness. Ingredients such as baking soda and white vinegar are used as the base for these options.

Of course, during its use you must apply a little more effort, in addition to requiring an additional disinfection step. In any case, they are safe, multipurpose and can facilitate many tasks. Just be sure to handle them similar to commercial products. Learn about mixes you should avoid.

