Allow or block VPN on metered networks

We can activate a metered-use network both Ethernet and Wi-Fi, although the latter option is usually more common, so we comment on the limit that may exist in the rates or when sharing data. But yes, we can also configure a VPN to work or not through metered networks.

As we will see later, in certain circumstances it can be interesting that the VPN does not work in a metered network. We would have to block it. It is a simple process, whether we want it to work or if it is blocked.

To do this, the first thing we have to do is go to Start, enter Settings, Network and Internet and access the VPN section. There we will find some options that we can modify, although it does not have a large number of alternatives. One of them, the one that interests us, is Allow VPN over metered networks.

We will see that there is a button for turn it on or off, as we are interested. If we have it marked on Activated, as it appears in the image above, the VPN will work normally when we are connected to a network of metered use. On the other hand, if we deactivate this option, this tool will not work in those cases.

We can modify it whenever we want and the steps to follow are those we have described. Just go to the corresponding option and check or uncheck the box for it to act correctly.

The network must be configured in metered use

Logically, if we want the connection to work in metered use, even if we mark that option in VPN we must bear in mind that the network must be configured correctly. We must mark it like that whether we are browsing a Wi-Fi network or through Ethernet.

To configure a network in measured use we have to go to Start, enter Settings, Network and Internet, click on Wi-Fi or Ethernet, the option that interests us, and there we click Properties. A new window will open and we will see an option to establish as a metered usage connection.

From that moment, when we connect to that network we will be browsing with the metered usage activated. At any time we can deactivate it, if that is what interests us, and navigate without any type of limit.

Why block the VPN in metered use

Now, what reasons could there be to block the VPN in metered use? We have seen that it is very easy to configure and prevent the program from acting when we are browsing with a network configured in such a way, such as Wi-Fi. There are some reasons for this, as we will see.

Save data

The main reason may be save data. If we are connected to a metered-use network, it is because there is some limit and we do not want it to run out. We have configured it as such and what interests us most is to save as much as possible.

Why doesn’t a VPN help save data? Although each program can vary considerably, the truth is that when browsing through a VPN the consumption will be higher. Ultimately the connection is being encrypted and going through additional servers. This is inevitably going to cause something else to be consumed.

Everything will depend on the type of encryption, mainly, as well as the servers that we are using. We can accept an average of about 15% consumption when we connect to the Internet through a VPN. This makes it interesting to block it in metered use.

Trust a network

Another reason is simply because we trust the network that we are using. We may want to use the VPN to browse Wi-Fi networks when we enter public places, such as a library or a restaurant. However, by sharing data from our mobile and creating a network of metered use so as not to exhaust resources, we are browsing from a secure network.

In these cases we could do without the VPN if what we want is to improve security and avoid being spied on insecure networks. We could mark the Windows option so that the VPN does not work in networks of metered use and yes in the rest, which would be basically the majority of wireless networks where we connect.

In short, Windows allows you to create metered-use networks and also be able to configure if we want the VPN to work or not in these cases. We have explained how we can configure it and in what circumstances it can be interesting that it is blocked.