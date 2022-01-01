We do not discover anything new if we affirm that Google Maps provides us with an excellent service for when we go on a trip or we need some type of information about where certain places in the city are. The problem is that there are people who are uncomfortable with all the data collection that they do. Well, we can solve it to maintain our privacy.

Google Maps is one of the most used apps when traveling with the car, looking for some type of service in the city and even when walking, to have information about what is nearby.

It is an app that can be used every day and that is perfectly integrated into those applications that everyone knows and has ever used. You no longer have to memorize routes to go anywhere.

The problem can come when we realize that Maps helps Google and everything that surrounds the American giant, to track the places you visit and the activities you do. This is done to offer a better service, as close and accurate as possible, but you may not see it favorably.

There are users who do not care and who let them follow up without any problem, since everything they are going to look for will be very fast, without waiting and with a certainty that is marked from the surveillance that this service carries out. end of our movements.

But there are also users who do not want this control of where they are and where they are going to be so strict or that it does not exist directly, so measures must be taken close to it.

This article is going to be used for these types of users, since we are going to tell you how you can do so that the Google Maps application does not continue to track your movements, but you can continue using it in a normal way, that is, as you have been doing so far.

Remove trips from the timeline

The most effective way to avoid this tracking that Google Maps does of our movements is to delete the time line of the location or at least delete parts of it within the great G.

This means that Maps stores detailed information of each of the trips we make or have made in an internal timeline of the app itself.

Thanks to this timeline Maps is able to show us the places we have visited on different days and at alternate times, in addition to suggesting nearby places when we go through the same or similar route again.

That information that the app saves can be deleted in its entirety, a specific part of a specific trip or choose to delete all the locations visited on a specific day.

To achieve this, you must do the following:

We open Google maps on our smartphone.

on our smartphone. Now we play in the photo of our profile in the upper search bar, to the right the all.

in the upper search bar, to the right the all. In the menu that opens we must click on Your timeline .

. Then we will see a window where it tells us that we are going to consult the chronology. There we must piular in Let’s go there.

Once we are in our Chronology, we can eliminate parts of the trips by touching the three dot icon (More) next to the trips and then Remove .

next to the trips and then . If we click where it says Today , we will see how we can mark the day that interests us.

, we will see how we can mark the day that interests us. We can also delete the history of a whole day by touching the icon of three points (More lots) in the upper right corner of your screen and then Delete day.

Turn off location history

The fact of deactivating the location history is another way to get Google Maps to store our locations and, therefore, keep track of us that we want to escape from.

As you have imagined the location history It is predetermined in the app and it is also dedicated to sharing the location with other Google services that provide information or advertisements, depending on where we are and where we move.

The way to stop this from happening is to delete the location history. It is done as follows:

One time let’s open google maps and we are inside it will be the moment to touch on the photo of our profile profile picture in the top search bar on the far right.

and we are inside it will be the moment to touch on the photo of our profile in the top search bar on the far right. In the menu that opens below we must choose Settings .

. Within Settings, tap Google location settings.

Now we must go down until we see Advanced and unfold it.

and unfold it. Once displayed we go down until we find Google’s Location History, where we must enter.

If we have multiple Google accounts, the next screen will ask us to choose one.

At that moment we can press, within the section Location history, in Deactivate so that Google Maps does not continue to collect information from us.

If we click on Choose an option Automatic deletion We can choose between deleting an age greater than what we indicate (3.18 or 36 months), Don’t automatically delete old activity or we choose manually the activity we want to delete.

We can choose between deleting an age greater than what we indicate (3.18 or 36 months), or the activity we want to delete. It only remains to click on Following to confirm what we have chosen.

In this way we will have a little freedom to choose which way we want, not only to deactivate this location system, but what we can also do is not to store pasts.

As you have seen, it is very simple, now it is up to us to choose what type of location system we want and if we want it.

Enter incognito mode

Surely many of you have entered Chrome with the incognito mode activated. Well, Google Maps also has this mode.

Incognito mode is a safe way to navigate Maps without having to worry about leaving any kind of trail. When the incognito mode is activated, Google Maps will pause the recording of our activity, in addition to tracking your location.

To use it we must follow these steps:

We played the Profile photo as we have done in the previous cases,

as we have done in the previous cases, In the menu that opens we activate the incognito mode

To turn it off, tap the incognito icon in the top search bar (on the right) and then disable it.

With everything we have told you today, you can limit as much as possible the access that Google Maps have to your location and routes to protect everything related to an important part of your privacy.

The good thing is that we can choose the parts that we want to erase and not everything, which gives us greater freedom when deciding how far we are willing so that Google, through Maps, knows our routes and locations.