Surely the first Instagram users when they created their accounts, they did it to be able to see the photos and comments that were uploaded to the wall. They never thought that this platform could offer much more. Among these options are: BSearch topic suggestions in Instagram search.

What criteria are Instagram suggestions based on?

Instagram wants to be a communication bridge between its users; the platform seeks to connect a person with their friends or possible acquaintances through suggestions from mutual friends.

This means that if you follow a person, his friends are potentially your acquaintances, this is why they will appear in your suggestions.

This same criterion is what the application uses to suggest a topic that may be to your liking. In other words, Instagram studies the behavior of your account on the accounts you follow and the topics you spend the most time on. This will lead them to determine which topics you might like and place them in the search suggestions.

Is it totally true that it shows you the most sought after?

It is true that in the instagram search section You will see the videos or photos ‘that you may like’, it will even show you the content that is in some accounts that you do not follow. All this with the aim that you can follow that user and enjoy your posts.

Now, are those suggestions really the most sought after? Depends on the person’s perspective. Since the application works according to an algorithm, it can make mistakes and post topics that you don’t like. Likewise, you can post information that is to your liking but is not the most popular.

What is true is that they will try to suggest you, within the tastes that you show in the searches of your account, place the most popular topics or trends.

How to mute the content suggestions from the magnifying glass?

If there is any channel or account that you find annoying and you don’t want to see it in your topic suggestions, you can mute it so it doesn’t appear every time you use the search bar. This process involves a few simple steps.

When you enter your Instagram account, look at the bottom for the search section. This will open a new window. At the top of the screen you will be able to see all the topics that the platform selected, for you according to the tastes that you have shown.

These topics are classified by categories. To hide it long press on the topic in question and you will get a pop-up window, asking if you want to mute it. When you confirm it, this category will disappear from the main window.

What can you do to stop seeing suggestions when searching for profiles?

In general, people tend to visit accounts that have common purposes to their own; If you are someone who likes plants, you will surely visit profiles of people who share that taste or who promote this practice.

Nevertheless, for different circumstances our tastes change and we no longer want to see anything on that topic. In that case, it is better to reset the suggested content in Instagram searches.

This is achieved by deleting the search history of the application, to achieve this you must go to the settings and select the security tab. There press search history to delete all data. Once this is done, it is good reset history to redefine your new tastes.

How to fix your Instagram algorithm and the suggested ones?

Instagram has an algorithm or set of rules that allow it to establish the tastes and trends of each user, in order to present the accounts, channels, hashtags and other aspects that may be useful.

Through him it is studied user behavior through posts and content that you post or watch in the app. This information allows you to predict what information a person might find interesting.

Now, if your previous tastes no longer interest you, you should change the account algorithm. You can do this when you start to change the content of what you upload, with very specific hashtags on a topic and when you delete all the unwanted content from your account.

How is the magnifying glass completely reset?

If you want completely change the list of suggestions that appear in the search section, you must do two very simple things. First you must delete all the previous searches, this can be by deleting the suggestions one by one or removing them all from the account settings.

When your search history is clean or empty, then you can start adding the new content. For that, you must start your search based on your current tastes, this will tell the algorithm which are the possible topics that you like.