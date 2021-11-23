Whether a car lasts for many years without major inconveniences depends largely on how we use it and the precautions we take in certain situations. During the winter, our way of starting will be decisive in this regard.

We have already said it many times in various articles in our section of practicals and tutorials, but we never tire of insisting on the importance it has for the good long-term operation of our vehicle: the way we use it when the engine is cold makes a difference.

Well, winter is coming and with it the frost, snowfall and other situations in which a combustion engine can suffer more than necessary if we do not take into account some issues related to its use and operation.

We have to circulate with the engine at low revs and without sudden accelerations until the lubricant has reached its optimum viscosity.

And, as you know, the engine is made up of numerous moving parts that interact with each other and need to lubricant so that friction and the stresses of this interaction do not cause irreparable damage.

But, during the harshest fall and winter days, the lubricant becomes more viscous than normal and it needs to be heated to perform its function optimally. Not only that, but since the car has been off for hours, all the oil has been deposited in the crankcase, so it needs to re-bathe all the engine parts when we start it.

What does this mean? That during the first seconds after turning the key and starting the engine, it will rotate with little lubrication, so we must be especially careful with it. This is how we should do it.

What you should do when starting a cold engine

Good practices start with the place where we park the car And it is something that we do not always pay due attention to. If we have a community or private garage, we should use it even if we are lazy to put the car. That way, it will not freeze and it will also be more pleasant when we get on it in the morning.

If not and we have to park on the street, whenever we can choose it suits us avoid doing it next to a park, open field or open area, because the frost will be more intense than if we do it next to a building, wall or roof. It could even get rid of the frost that is created on the vehicle by the simple fact that the humidity and the intensity of the wind will be lower, even if the temperature is the same (not the thermal sensation).

Javier Gómara tells us the news of the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia.

This is especially evident in residential areas and urbanizations with abundant vegetation. Sometimes the simple act of parking on one side of the street or the other makes a difference. Even doing it inside the plot, next to the house, or doing it on the sidewalk on the other side of the wall, can cause frost in the morning or nothing at all thanks to the protection of the aforementioned wall, the house, the roof or the sail that we have in the parking area.

Well, once inside the vehicle to start the engine, it is recommended turn the key partially to start the systems of the same, but without starting the engine. This way we allow them to connect with time.

As you know, in diesel engines you should pay attention to the glow plugs. Better if we repeat the operation a couple of times or three before starting the engine, making sure they have reached the right temperature to do it without effort.

start the engine in winter in 3 steps

Park in areas sheltered from moisture and wind Wait 30 seconds with the engine running before starting off Roll at low revs and without acceleration until the engine warms up (40 or 50 degrees at least)

Once we have started the engine, the ideal is wait at least 30 seconds before starting off, as this gives the lubricant time to completely travel inside the engine and lubricate all the parts at the lowest possible speed, that is, at idle.

When we have already waited a reasonable time, it is time to circulate so that the engine takes temperature as soon as possible. But that doesn’t mean we need to accelerate hard or take it high for laps to warm up fast.

Driving on snow and ice: everything you need to know to travel safely Read news

We have to driving with the engine at low revs and without sudden accelerations or we will damage the internal parts before the lubricant has reached its optimum viscosity. Therefore, calmly and quietly, until the engine reaches at least 40 or 50 degrees. In practice, it is usually the time it takes us to get out onto the road or highway from our home, although obviously this depends on how far we live from it or if our journey takes place entirely by city.

In the latter case, it is likely that the engine will not reach the optimal temperature, about 90 degrees. That is why many times vehicles with few kilometers but almost all of them in the city are in worse condition than others with many kilometers on the road.

What not to do when starting a cold engine

Although when talking about good practices we have advanced some of the things you should not do when starting your car cold, it is worth commenting on some more details about it:

Keep the key turned for more than three or four seconds if the car does not start (we will damage the starter motor, the battery, etc., we could even run out of charge in it). Starting in a hurry and without having cleaned the windows snow or frost. In addition to being dangerous due to poor visibility, it will strain the engine for the reasons discussed above. Accelerate roughly and take the engine high of laps, for the reasons that we have indicated in the previous section. Rushing is not good in winter for many reasons. Force heating operation ahead of time: this can compromise the good condition of the system and, in addition, it will not cause the passenger compartment to heat up, since almost all cars use the heat of an engine that, if it is cold, cannot heat the cabin. Neglecting car levels and its maintenance. In winter this is equally crucial, otherwise the engine and its components will not be able to work properly and the cold will do even more damage to them.

And you, do you have any more suggestions regarding the use of the car in winter? Do not hesitate to tell us your ideas.