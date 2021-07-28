Things are about to get on a roller coaster, and you better buckle up, because a rough ride awaits you.

Here are some tips that will help ease the transition from medical student to intern.

TIPS

Accept the fact that it is your responsibility to integrate.

In most cases, no one will hold your hand and show you around. If someone does, great! If not, it is. The sooner we accept this, the more we will learn. So have a plan.

Introduce yourself to everyone at the right time.

According to a doctor’s chronicle, he ruined it. “I once introduced myself to a guy DURING rounds and they asked me to shut up. It’s not a good idea… So wait for the right moment and don’t interrupt anyone to introduce yourself ”

Arrive on time.

Nothing says more: “I don’t care about this internship !!” to be late. So arrive five minutes early, remember that you will need time to change, find the right room and all that. In many cases, arriving early will give you a chance to speak quietly. Also be punctual for meetings, rounds, conferences and paperwork. You should never arrive after assistance.

Have your things ready

Wear the clothes you are supposed to wear and bring the gear you need.

You will always need a name tag (don’t expect it to be handed to you during a welcoming ceremony, just have a list). Paper and a pen, some money, and a stethoscope. Everything else you need, you can find out. Since you are not the first person to intern there, there are people you can ask what you will need. Or call the doctor a couple of days before the start.

To be prepared.

Get information about the institution where you are going to work. What is your specialty? What kind of patients do they treat? What kinds of procedures are they doing? Read about the diseases they treat and the procedures they perform. That will help you ask big questions that can only be answered by the guy who works there.

Remember that you are not doing a practice. So you will learn things you have never done before. Practice has the function of putting into action things that you have read before!

By the way: Maybe this internship is your chance to learn a specific new skill. Here’s how to prepare for that.

Actively participate in the workflow and help your mentor. In most situations, you will be assigned a mentor or some type of person to turn to. He is the one who can teach you the most.

Try not to be a burden to him, but to help him. For that you have to be very attentive to how things are handled around here. Connects a patient to a monitor, prepares the devices he will need during a procedure. Get the files you need for the rounds or if all else fails: bring him coffee and chocolate.

If it saves you time, you will have time to teach him something.

Ask smart questions that show you’ve done your homework. I can tell by a question or two that a student reveals whether he is really ready or not.

Smile. That always helps …

If you obey the above rules, you will have an excellent internship and not only will you learn a lot, but you will also have a good time.

