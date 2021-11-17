Windows 10 is a wonderful operating system created by the Microsoft company that puts at your disposal many eye-catching features. One of the most relevant is the order for the files within Windows Explorer and that of dividing the screen into several other screens.

Maybe you have some doubts about this function, in that case keep reading this summary so that see in how many parts your screen can be split and in what type of orientation it can be placed. We will also show what steps to take to divide the monitor of a Windows 10 computer into multiple parts.

How many parts can I divide the screen into?

The screen of a computer with Windows 10 operating system can be divided into multiple parts no matter what the CPU capacity is. The amount is a total of about ‘4 screens’ which is a considerable number of screens to use on a computer very easily.

Almost all computer CPUs They bring at least 3 ports to connect ‘VGA Cable’, which is the type of cable that provides the video signal to computer monitors. Once multiple displays are connected to a computer, everything will remain the same when it comes to system operation.

Even video quality for monitors it will not be affected at all thanks to the fact that this signal is always emitted and thanks to those who efficiently developed the computer. Now, certain computers have started to fail once two or three more monitors are attached to them. This is something really strange because in fact it does not involve more efforts for the computer hardware. However, in case your computer becomes slow, a solution is to disable unnecessary Windows 10 services.

What is the orientation that the screen division can have?

The split screens that Windows 10 allows you to activate on your computer they can always have a different and even very remote variation. Everything will depend in part on the shape of the monitor. However, when it comes time to configure the screens you want to divide, you are the one who will choose the orientation.

Each of screen orientations may be different as long as you want it to be like that. Although you see that this configuration is a bit absurd, the truth is not like that because there are monitors that do not have a common aspect ratio. Normal monitors have a resolution of 1200 PX by 720 PX, but some are 720 PX by 1200P X.

So those types of monitors that are larger towards the top and bottom than towards the sides, must be configured with a different orientation. It should be noted that when you have a higher resolution monitor at the top, you can change the orientation to see all the complete content.

What are the steps to divide the monitor from the PC?

To divide your screens you need to carry out certain processes What the Windows 10 operating system asks or demands of you. As you have never customized your computer to divide the screens, it is normal that you do not know what to do, but do not worry, just follow the following steps:

Enter the Windows 10 control panel, enter the ‘Hardware and sound’ section Inside that section look for the option that says ‘Screen’ And there locate an option called ‘Connect to a projector’ and choose the option ‘Extend’ By doing this, you can connect multiple displays and you can configure them

Using these steps you almost never run into problems. But in case your computer’s operating system have failures to split screens, you will have to enter the Microsoft technical support. There on that page you will find additional information to resolve any problems associated with the Windows system.